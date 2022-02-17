Stallions defeat Utes; GHS will host Judge Saturday at 7 p.m. in playoff

With the score tied 6-6, Stansbury outscored Uintah 13-4 in the final four minutes of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 28-13 with under 3 minutes to go in the first half.

The Stallions kept the lead at 15 up 33-18 at intermission and increased their advantage to 51-30 after three quarters en route to a 69-48 victory over the Utes.

Nine Stallions scored in the game with Landen Giles hitting for 20 and Logan Richins 15.

Stansbury edged Uintah the first time around in Vernal 52-49.

Stansbury will travel to Payson on Friday to play for a share of the Region 7 title. Payson leads the region at 10-1 with Stansbury in second at 9-2.

The Lions defeated Tooele at Tooele 61-48 on Wednesday.

The 5A state tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 23 at home sites.

Grantsville’s first-round game in the 3A tournament is at home Saturday night vs. Judge. The Bulldogs defeated Carbon in Price on Wednesday night 45-39.