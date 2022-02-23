Stallions defeat Wasatch 69-65 in OT in state tourney

Stansbury advanced to the second round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Wednesday night at home with a 69-65 victory over Wasatch.

The Stallions trailed with 2 minutes remaining in overtime when Matthew Topham drilled a 3-pointer form the left corner to give the Stallions a 62-61 advantage with 1:55 to go in OT. Topham hit three more foul shots and Stansbury led 65-61 with 26 seconds to go.

Stansbury led 66-62 when the Wasps connected on a long 3-pointer with eight seconds left to narrow the lead to 66-65 with 8 seconds to go.

With Wasatch trailing 67-65, the Wasps gained possession with 7.2 seconds left in the game. Wasatch called timeout, but had already used their allotted timeouts so they were hit with a technical.

The Stallions missed both technical foul shots, but were awarded possession because of technical. Wasatch fouled Logan Richins with six seconds remaining in the OT. Richins hit the two foul shots and the Stallions prevailed 69-64.

Stansbury (16-7) will play at Salem Hills (17-8) on Friday night in the second round. Salem Hills defeated Timpanogos in the first round. The SkyHawks finished 9-1 in Region 9 with their lone loss to Wasatch. The SkyHawks also lost to Payson, a team the Stallions defeated on Jan. 25.

The Stallions outscored the Wasps from the foul line 22-10, and hit seven 3-pointers compared to five for Wasatch.

Scoring: Giles 16, William Hinton 14, Bridger Thomas 10, Richins 10, Preston Birch 3, Jacob Rich 2.

3-pointers: Giles 2, Hinton 2, Thomas 2, Birch 1