Stallions’ defense shines during trip to Cedar City

Stallions go 2-1, allow less than 50 in all three games ♦

Ever since coach Joe White took over the Stansbury boys basketball program at the start of the 2016-17 season, the Stallions have been known for their stingy defense.

Over three days at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City last week, that defense was at its very best, helping the Stallions win two of three games by allowing an average of just 42.7 points per game. Stansbury opened the event with a 46-36 victory over Parowan on Dec. 26, followed by a 56-43 win over Cedar City on Friday. Hurricane edged the Stallions 49-46 in Saturday’s finale, snapping Stansbury’s three-game winning streak.

Stansbury 46, Parowan 36

The tournament opener was a quiet game for Stallions sharpshooter Peyton Thevenot, who scored just six points. But fellow senior Jaden Jenkins continued his stat sheet-stuffing ways, scoring 12 points and adding five rebounds, five assists and five steals in an efficient victory as Stansbury shot 50% (17-of-34) from the field against the Rams.

Junior forward David Spaulding continued his recent run of strong play, scoring 11 points to go with four rebounds and four assists. Pae Tia had seven points and four rebounds.

Logan Richins had four points and Landen Giles and Payton Gaillard each scored three in the win for the Stallions.

Stansbury 56, Cedar City 43

The Stallions shot the lights out from 3-point range, hitting eight of their 17 attempts (46.2%) to roll past the Reds on Friday.

Gaillard was 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line and scored 14 points, while Thevenot also had 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting from deep. Spaulding just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Jenkins had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Tia had five points and Giles added two. Kaden Taylor had two points and pulled down five rebounds.

Hurricane 49, Stansbury 46

Stansbury’s hot shooting dried up on Saturday, as the Stallions were just 13-for-38 (34.2%) from the field and 3-for-14 (21.4%) from beyond the 3-point arc in a narrow loss to the Tigers.

Thevenot scored 17 points despite shooting 2-for-8 from 3-point range for Stansbury (9-3, 2-0 Region 10). Spaulding had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jenkins had six points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Taylor had six points and four rebounds, and Gaillard and Tia each scored three points.

Stansbury is in the middle of a 10-day break between games. The Stallions will return to the court Tuesday night to play host to Cedar Valley in a Region 10 matchup.