Stallions edge Buffaloes in overtime

A hard drive to the hoop for a 2-point basket by Stansbury’s Will Hinton sent the Tooele-Stansbury game at Tooele into overtime Tuesday night deadlocked at 52-52.

The Stallions outscored the Buffaloes 10-2 in the overtime to win their second region game of the season with a 62-54 victory. Tooele dropped to 0-3 in region.

The Buffaloes led 36-27 with under 1 minute remaining in the third third quarter when the Stallions started to heat up. Landen Giles drilled a 3-pointer, and later stole the ball and scored a layup to cut the Tooele lead to 38-33 after three quarters.

Stansbury tied the game early in the fourth at 38-38 on a follow shot by Matthew Topham followed by a 3-pointer from Blake Thomas.

Tooele battled back in the fourth with two foul shots from Justic Tadifa and a superb inside spin move from Julian Mahome for a left-handed layup to put the Buffs up 42-38 with 4:32 left in the game.

The teams traded baskets with Topham scoring inside and a drive-and-score by Tooele’s Ethan Simmons to keep the Buffs in front at 44-40 with 4:07 remaining. Tooele led 46-42 with 3:27 to go.

After a Tooele timeout, Stansbury’s Thomas hit another 3-pointer to slice the lead to 46-45 with 2:20 left in the game.

With Tooele up 48-45, Hinton hit one foul shot followed by Topham driving inside for a basket to tie the game at 48-48 with 1:48 left in the game.

Ethan Rogers hit a pair of foul shots to give the lead back to Tooele at 50-48. A long full-court pass to Simmons over a pressing SHS defense gave Tooele a 52-48 with 1:06 left in the game.

Hinton hit two foul shots with 50 seconds remaining to make it 52-50. The Stallions forced a backcourt violation to gain possession with 11.3 seconds left in the game. Stansbury called a timeout to set up a play to tie the game. Hinton drove to hit his game-tying shot as regulation ended.

Thomas continued his late-game heroics with a 3-pointer one minute into the overtime. Simmons hit a pair of foul shots to cut the Stansbury lead to 55-54. Later, Hinton grabbed a rebound with 1:03 left in OT, and got the ball to Topham who drove the lane for a bucket to make it 57-54 Stallions with 41 seconds left in OT.

The Buffaloes were forced to foul in the final seconds and Stansbury hit 5-of-10 foul shots in the final seconds to win 62-54.

Tooele led 12-8 after the first quarter, 19-18 at halftime, and 38-33 after three quarters. Stansbury outscored Tooele 29-16 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Tooele scoring: Simmons 22, Mahoe 15, Rogers 10, Tadifa 4, Doug Seals 3. Three-pointers: Seals 1.

Stansbury scoring: Topham 15, Thomas 15, Giles 15, Hinton 12, Richins 3, Jacob Rich 2. Three-pointers: Thomas 4, Giles 3, Hinton 1.

Stansbury plays at Hillcrest in a make-up game Monday, Jan. 17, and hosts Cedar Valley Tuesday, Jan. 18, before traveling to Vernal to face Uintah on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Buffaloes play at Hillcrest Thursday, Jan. 13, and host Cottonwood Tuesday, Jan. 18, with a game at Payson Thursday, Jan. 20.

