Stallions eliminated from state girls soccer tournament after 4-1 loss to Skyline

Following a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Viewpoint last week, the Stansbury Stallions girls soccer team hosted the Skyline Eagles in the quarterfinals of the UHSAA state soccer championships Thursday afternoon.

Early in the first half, neither team gave an inch as they both were feeling each other out in the early stages. As the game settled in, the Stallions had an early scoring chance that was stifled by Skyline’s goalkeeper.

The Eagles responded with pressure of their own and netted a goal to go ahead 1-0 after Stansbury goalie [Name] mishandled the ball in front and a Skyline forward sent the ball past her. The Stallions found themselves on their heels, as the Eagles continued their pressure.

While the team stayed hemmed into their own end of the pitch, [goalie] kept the game close by making two big saves to hold Skyline to a one-goal lead. A short period of pressure by Stansbury took the heat off [goalie], but no offense manifested from it.

Then, after a brief lull in the game, Skyline once again broke through and scored another goal to pull ahead 2-0. For the remainder of the half, both teams played tight defense and the score held at 2-0 heading into the half.

Stansbury began the second half full of energy and appeared to be poised to put together offense early on. But it was Skyline’s defense that kept the game tightly-contested. Blocked passes and hustle plays from the Eagles made it difficult for the Stallions to establish any zone time.

Skyline was rewarded for its stifling defense around the six-minute mark when an Eagle forward kicked a long-distance shot that found its way into the back of the net, putting the team ahead 3-0.

The Stallions once again put pressure on the Eagles but were stymied at seemingly every turn. As the game wound down into the last 20 minutes of the game, the game seemed to be out of reach for Stansbury. Skyline helped put things further out of reach by scoring another goal off a broken play to put the Stallions in an 0-4 hole.

Stansbury refused to give up, however, as the team pushed back against the Eagles and came close to establishing offensive pressure on several occasions. At the 8:25-minute mark of the second half, the Stallions finally broke through and scored a goal to avoid being shutout.

Unfortunately, with little time remaining and a Skyline team refusing to back down, the game truly became out of reach and the Stallions fell 1-4 at the end of the game.

With the loss, Stansbury is eliminated from the state tournament and Skyline moves on to the semifinals.