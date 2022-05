Stallions finish fifth at 5A state track meet

Stansbury’s men’s 4x100 relay team placed third at the state meet with Adler Hadlock, Nathan Bushnell, Benji Douglas and Austin Rady.

Stansbury’s Benji Douglas shined at the 5A state track meet last week. He finished second in the 100 meters and second in the 200 meters. He also helped the 4x200 relay team finished second and the 4x100 team finish third.