June 24, 2023
Stallions finish the week with win over visiting Pocatello Rebels

 

 

Following a Baseball Utah Summer Series championship,  the Stansbury Stallions extended their winning streak to eight Saturday afternoon and the visiting Pocatello Rebels 7-1 during their final game of the week.

An early four-run lead at bottom of the fourth and solid defense helped set the stage for a sixth inning closeout by the Stallions, who tacked on three more runs to pull away for good. The Rebels could only put together a single run at the top of the second, despite having several innings with runners in scoring position.

The win brings Stansbury’s overall record to 10-3 ahead of a June 27 game against the Freemont Lobos on the road. More to come in Wednesday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin.

