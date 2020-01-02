Stallions go 2-1 at Cancer Classic

Big second quarter lifts Stansbury to victory over Hurricane ♦

The Stansbury girls basketball team saw its offense come to life last weekend at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City, and it paid off for the Stallions in victories over Hurricane and San Juan.

The Stallions routed Hurricane 52-38 on Dec. 26, and followed that victory with a 57-48 triumph over Class 3A San Juan the next day.

Stansbury ran into a tough test against defending Class 4A state champion Cedar City on Saturday, losing to the Reds 72-38.

Stansbury 52, Hurricane 38

The Stallions blew the game open with a 23-7 run in the second quarter, and stretched their advantage to 42-23 by the start of the final period thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers.

Ainsley Thurber and Hannah Anderson each hit three 3-pointers, with Thurber scoring 13 points and Anderson scoring 12 with five rebounds. Kayla Alvey (nine points) and Sarah Gatluak (three points) also hit from long range.

Epa Tia had six points, while Malia Tia had five and Madison Van Dam had four. Gracey Hinton had four rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Stansbury 57, San Juan 48

The Stallions outscored the Class 3A Broncos 35-24 in the second and third quarters, handing San Juan just its second loss of the season.

Complete statistics from Friday’s victory were not available online at press time, though the 57-point output represented Stansbury’s highest-scoring game of the season. It was also the Stallions’ fifth consecutive victory.

Cedar City 72, Stansbury 38

The host Lady Reds raced out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and dominated from start to finish, improving to 5-0 against Class 4A competition this season — though the 34-point margin of victory was the second-lowest of that run for Cedar City.

Epa Tia led Stansbury (7-3, 2-0 Region 10) with 10 points, with Thurber scoring nine. Alvey had seven points, Anderson had six, Gatluak had four and Malia Tia added two.

Cedar’s Japrix Weaver hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points. Mayci Torgerson had 16 points and eight rebounds and Samantha Johnston had 11 points and seven steals.

The Stallions will travel to Logan for a non-region game Saturday afternoon. Stansbury’s next Region 10 game is Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at home against Cedar Valley.