Stallions go wire-to-wire in win over Tooele

The Stansbury girls basketball team has gotten the better of its rival to the south in recent years, winning eight of the past nine times it has played Tooele.

However, Tuesday night’s 44-31 Region 10 victory over the Buffaloes at Stansbury High School might have been one of the Stallions’ most dominant performances in that stretch. Stansbury (4-2, 1-0 Region 10) led for all but the first 43 seconds of the game and led by as many as 17 points, and the outcome was never in doubt.

“It felt good to get a win — it’s always a good win against Tooele,” Stansbury coach Brittany Davies said. “Our first quarter, we came out confident and composed. We controlled the tempo and they executed the defense exactly like we asked them to. If we come out defensively, it seems like everything starts to flow.”

The Stallions opened the game on an 18-6 run over the first 12:31 of game time, while the Buffaloes (1-6, 0-1) went scoreless during a span of 5:22 in the second quarter. Malia Tia had eight of her team-leading 14 points in the first half, while Hannah Anderson added five points in the early going as SHS built a 20-8 halftime lead.

“We pushed and attacked,” Tia said.

Meanwhile, the visitors looked sluggish in the first half. The Buffs played three varsity games over the weekend at a tournament in Delta, and many of those players also took part in junior-varsity contests. However, coach Randy Goss didn’t make excuses for his team’s performance.

“I don’t think we were hustling on defense,” he said. “We weren’t doing the fundamental things that we normally do. Our help-side defense — we did a lot of standing around tonight, offensively and defensively. We showed spurts of hustle, but we got beat back too many times on fast breaks and allowed them to get a lot of easy buckets that way.”

Stansbury’s lead never got below 10 points in the second half, and a 13-6 run that lasted 4:45 gave the Stallions their biggest lead at 33-16 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Tooele found a spark in junior Aysha Lewis, who had 15 of her game-high 17 points after halftime, but Tia and sophomore forward Ainsley Thurber combined for 13 points in the second half to help the Stallions maintain their advantage.

“We kind of took it off the gas pedal a little bit in that fourth quarter,” Davies said. “Anytime you can get a win against Tooele, and win our first region game — I think we can carry that to Ben Lomond and give us a good chance to do it again.”

Thurber finished the game with nine points, while Anderson had seven. Gracey Hinton had four points; Kayla Alvey had three; Sarah Gatluak, Epa Tia and Madison Van Dam each had two; and Kesiah Philpot had one point for Stansbury.

“It feels good,” Malia Tia said. “We’ve been preparing for this game for a long time.”

Alivia Cluff had eight points for Tooele before fouling out with just under three minutes left in the game. Rylie Hogan, Breanna Beer and Emma Higley each scored two points.

Tooele played host to Ogden in a Region 10 contest that was not complete at press time Thursday.

“Ogden isn’t going to be easy,” Goss said. “They’re putting together a pretty good program up there, and they’ve been scrappy the past couple years.”

The Buffs will face Cedar City, Canyon View and Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City from Dec. 26-28.

Stansbury will face Ben Lomond in a Region 10 game Friday night in Ogden. The Stallions will also take part in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, meeting Hurricane, San Juan and Cedar City.