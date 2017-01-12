Stallions hold off Buffs in region opener

The race for the Region 10 boys basketball championship is on, and if Wednesday night’s showdown between Tooele and Stansbury was any indication, it is going to be a wild one.

Stansbury junior Josh Jenkins had a game-high 16 points and came up with a key shot block in the final minute, helping the Stallions pull away for a 50-45 win over the Buffaloes in the region opener at Stansbury High School.

“I had to sit down because I was feeling light-headed,” Stansbury coach Joe White quipped. “I think we’re just beginning to see [Jenkins’] potential. He’s really raw still, but he’s refining his game.”

The Stallions (4-9, 1-0 Region 10) took a 43-41 lead on a pair of free throws by Casey Roberts with 51.8 seconds left in the game, but Tooele (5-10, 0-1) still had plenty of time. Junior guard Jeno Bins went up for the would-be game-tying shot with 33 seconds left, only to have it blocked by Jenkins. The Stallions’ junior forward corraled the loose ball and was fouled, hitting one of two free throws.

“It means a lot,” Jenkins said of the win. “We’ve had nine away games in a row, so to come back and win one at home feels really good.”

Dawson Banks hit a pair of free throws to pull Tooele back within a point with 25.6 seconds left, but turnovers and fouls doomed the Buffaloes. Roberts and Jase Wanlass went a combined 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 25 seconds to preserve the win.

Tooele was whistled for 21 fouls to Stansbury’s nine in the game, with three players — Bins, Mitchell Bunn and McKay Pollmann — all fouling out in the waning seconds.

“I just told the boys that [Stansbury] was a little bit better than us tonight,” Tooele coach Josh Johnsen said. “They executed a little bit better than us down the line. They hit their free throws when they were supposed to.

“This is the toughest loss of my career, hands-down. I take full responsibility for it.”

The game was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout, with neither team leading by more than seven points. Tooele led 13-8 after the first quarter behind eight points from junior Kyler Hymas.

Jenkins and Tavika Gagnier helped bring the Stallions back early in the second quarter, with Gagnier’s drive to the basket giving Stansbury its first lead at 14-13 with 6:02 left in the first half. However, the Stallions’ offense went dormant as the Buffs built a 20-15 halftime advantage.

“The first half, they were turning the ball over left and right,” Johnsen said. “We’ve been playing that zone [defense] really well all year — it’s kind of been our bread and butter.”

Stansbury tied the game with a 7-2 run to open the second half, capped by a 3-pointer by Wanlass off a nice pass from Roberts with 4:12 to go in the third quarter. Tooele led 30-28 entering the final quarter, setting the stage for a wild finish.

The final eight minutes featured five lead changes. Tooele’s last lead came on a 3-pointer by Hymas with 3:20 left. Wanlass scored to pull the Stallions within a point with 2:40 left, and Roberts drove to the basket for a layup that put Stansbury in front 41-40 with 2:07 remaining. Banks’ free throw tied the game 16 seconds later.

“We just had to keep communicating, playing tough defense and slow down their offense,” Jenkins said.

Stansbury iced the game from the foul line, where they went 17-for-21 — including a 12-for-15 mark in the fourth quarter.

“Tonight, we made free throws, and we haven’t all year,” said White, whose team is off for a week until it plays at Park City next Wednesday. “We’ve played some really tough teams, but when you make free throws and you make defensive stops, you can win games.”

Wanlass had 13 points for Stansbury. Roberts had all eight of his points in the fourth quarter for the Stallions, who also got five points from Drake Schlappi and four each from Gagnier and Sam Frazier.

Hymas led Tooele with 13 points. Banks had 11 points and Bins added 10 off the bench. Bunn had six points, Brandon Boren and Mikey Dunn each had two, and Lincoln Powers had one before leaving the game early in the first quarter with an injury.

The Buffs travel to Park City on Friday.

“It hurts pretty bad,” Hymas said. “You want to win so bad and it’s a rival game, and that makes it so much more painful. When they bring it to our house, we can get them if we work our hardest and we work hard in practice.”