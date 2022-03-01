Stallions notch school-record 16 wins in boys basketball

Stansbury boys basketball continues its upward trend. The Stallions posted their highest win total in the history of the school this season at 16 after setting the record two seasons ago at 15. Last season the Stallions won 13 games for a 44-25 mark the past three years.

The jump to 5A this year provided difficult competition each night, although playing in 4A was no cakewalk.

The Stallions tied for second with Cedar Valley in Region 7 this year with a 9-3 record, and handed region champions Payson (11-1) their only region loss.

Stansbury defeated Wasatch 69-65 in overtime on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at home in the first round of 5A state playoffs, and lost at Salem Hills (18-8) on Friday, Feb. 25 in the second round 65-52.

Stansbury 69, Wasatch 65 (OT)

Wasatch 6-5 senior Tucker Englebright (10) posed a challenge for the Stallions in the first round matchup and he ended up scoring 23 points in the overtime loss for the Wasps.

“No. 10 is a load, he loves to shoot and uses his body really well and it showed tonight,” said Stansbury coach Joe White.

Wasatch jumped out to a 6-0 lead and led 13-6 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Stallions sliced the margin to 13-9 on a basket-plus-one from Matthew Topham with 2:14 left in the opening quarter, and trailed 15-11 at the end of the first.

Topham kept the momentum in Stanbury’s favor early in the second with a blocked shot followed by two foul shots from Will Hinton to slice the Wasatch lead to 15-14.

Logan Richins worked some of his magic inside to keep the game close with a bucket, and when Topham drilled a 3-pointer from the left angle, the Stallions had their first lead of the game at 19-18 with 4:08 until intermission.

Wasatch regained the lead at 28-25 at halftime.

The Stallions were on fire in the third quarter and knocked three consecutive 3-pointers. Bridger Thomas buried a 3 from the corner to get it started, followed by a triple from Hinton and another 3-pointer from Thomas from the left corner to give the Stallions a 34-30 advantage.

Stansbury increased the lead on a 14-foot jumper from Landen Giles followed by a 3-pointer from Hinton to push the Stallions’ lead to 39-33 with about 3 minutes left in the third.

Giles scored on a drive along the baseline and was fouled on the play for three more points to give the Stallions a 42-35 advantage, but the Wasps whittled the lead to 42-39 after three quarters.

The Stallions kept the lead at 49-42 with a 3-pointer from the left corner from Preston Birch and Stansbury led 57-52 with 1:18 left in regulation.

Wasatch hit a pair of fouls when Thomas was whistled for his fifth foul of the game, then tied the game on a 3-pointer from Jaxton Anderson with 33 second go. Stansbury was unable to get a great look for a go-ahead basket to send the game into overtime.

Stansbury trailed with 2 minutes remaining in overtime when Matthew Topham drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Stallions a 62-61 advantage with 1:55 to go in OT. Topham hit three more foul shots and Stansbury led 65-61 with 26 seconds to go.

Stansbury led 66-62 when the Wasps connected on a long 3-pointer with eight seconds left to narrow the lead to 66-65 with 8 seconds to go.

With Wasatch trailing 67-65, the Wasps gained possession with 7.2 seconds left in the game. Wasatch called timeout, but had already used their allotted timeouts so they were hit with a technical.

The Stallions missed both technical foul shots, but were awarded possession because of technical. Wasatch fouled Logan Richins with six seconds remaining in the OT. Richins hit the two foul shots and the Stallions prevailed 69-64.

“We knew that they (Wasatch) were pretty good and not a 24 seed. We got down but our kids didn’t quit. They battled back and we were only down by three at halftime. We figured out some shooting and hit four 3’s in the third quarter. Our players are good shooters, they have the green light and are really good at catch-and-shoot,” coach White said.

The Stallions outscored the Wasps from the foul line 22-10, and hit seven 3-pointers compared to five for Wasatch. The Stallions were 22-31 from the foul line.

Scoring: Giles 16, William Hinton 14, Bridger Thomas 10, Richins 10, Preston Birch 3, Jacob Rich 2.

3-pointers: Giles 2, Hinton 2, Thomas 2, Birch 1

Rebounds: Giles 4, Birch 3, Richins 7, Thomas 5, Topham 6, Hinton 8, Rich 1.

Salem Hills 65, Stansbury 52

The Skyhawks jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and were up 33-18 at halftime.

The Stallions battled back in the third quarter with five straight points to open the second half on a 2-plus-1 from Thomas and a basket by Giles to get within 10 at 33-23.

The Skyhawks went on a 10-0 run to go up 43-23, but again the Stallions battled back with their own 9-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers from Giles to make it 43-32 for the Skyhawks after three quarters.

Salem Hills owned the first four minutes of the fourth quarter quarter and widened the gap to 56-38 and closed out the victory up 65-52.

GIles hit 50% from the field and poured in 26 points with 5-10 from 3-point range.

Scoring: Giles 26, Birch 2, Richins 6, Thomas 3, Topham 8, Hinton 7.

3-pointers: Giles 5. Other players were 0-13 from 3-point range.

The Stallions shot 39% from 2-point range and 32% overall. Salem Hills shot 49% overall, and 32% from 3-point range.

The Stallions hit 11-12 free throws for 92% and the Skyhawks 12-18 for 67%.

Rebounds: Giles 7, Birch 1, Richins 14, Thomas 5, Topham 7, Dylan Giles 1, Jacob Rich 1.

Assists: Giles 1, Richins 2, Hinton 1

Steals: Giles 2, Richins 2, Thomas 1

Salem Hills (18-8) faced Olympus (23-1) in the quarterfinals Monday, Feb. 28 at the University of Utah.

Other 5A tournament games on Monday included Bonneville (4) vs. Alta (5); Orem (2) vs. Woods Cross (7); Timpview (13) vs. Murray (6)