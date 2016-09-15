Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
September 15, 2016
Stallions on course to peak at state cross championship

With a little more than a month to go until the state cross-country championships, Stansbury head coach Randy Quarez said his team’s development is right on schedule with a dominating win at the Tooele-hosted meet at Settlement Canyon on Wednesday.

“So far everything is on track,” Quarez said. “The kids are coming together, we’re getting closer in our gap between 1-6 and 1-7. Things are looking good, it’s just if we can continue to push that gap further ahead, and faster and faster.”

Stansbury senior Hawk Call won the boys race and junior Josh Wintch took third behind Grantsville’s Seth Beckett.

Wintch said he enjoyed the familiarity of the course, which was the same site and route used when the Stallions hosted the Premier Invitational in August.

“This race we were really just trying to work on our pack just because we needed to work on it,” Wintch said. “Before, we’ve had, like, minute gaps but we want to get it a lot closer so we can do good at state.”

On the girls side, junior Zoe Hales won while Tooele sophomore Makayla Komer took second and Grantsville junior Sabrina Allen took third.

Stansbury finished a whole slew of racers, led by freshman Shelby Archer’s fourth-place finish, before the other two county teams could finish their third.

“I feel like this race is a lot easier because it’s my home course and it’s just fun because all my friends are helping push each other,” Archer said. “Running is easy because you love each other and it’s just fun.”

The Stallions are scheduled to attend the Viking Invitational at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Grove High School, which is expected to feature some top teams like American Fork and Dana Hills (California).

“We have so many people fighting for varsity, we just have to keep on getting better and better so we can keep our spots,” Wintch said.

