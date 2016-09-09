Stallions outlast Buffs in rivalry showdown

Matt McIntyre and McCoy Didericksen each rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Stansbury held off a furious second-half rally to edge county rival Tooele 27-20 in the opening game of the Class 3AA North season Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.

Stansbury (3-1, 1-0 Class 3AA North) gained momentum with two second-quarter touchdowns, and stretched the lead to 20-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mitch McIntyre to cap a 14-play, 83-yard drive that took up more than half of the third quarter.

Tooele (3-1, 0-1) responded with consecutive touchdown drives sandwiched around a Stansbury fumble to close to within six points. Buffaloes quarterback Austin Meoño scored to finish both drives.

With their lead suddenly down to one score, the Stallions responded with a 12-play, 65-yard drive that took 4:46 off the clock. Several long runs by Matt McIntyre and Didericksen got Stansbury deep into Tooele territory, and Didericksen, playing for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener Aug. 19, scored on a toss sweep to the right side from four yards out to put his team up 27-14.

Aided by a pair of personal foul penalties against Stansbury, Tooele raced down the field on the ensuing possession, scoring 35 seconds later on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Meoño to Jeno Bins to make it 27-20. But Stansbury recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to preserve the victory.

Stansbury’s Casey Roberts scored on a 29-yard run in the second quarter, and Matt McIntyre added a 3-yard scoring run just before halftime. The Stallions racked up 371 yards on the ground and 401 yards of total offense in the victory.

The Stallions play at Judge Memorial next Friday, while Tooele travels to Cache County to face first-year school Ridgeline.