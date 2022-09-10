Stallions roll past Hillcrest 56-7

During its Friday night home game, the undefeated Stansbury Stallions kept the scoreboard busy as it hosted the Hillcrest Huskies.
Stansbury opened the scoring early with quarterback Ezra Harris rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to put the team up 7-0 two minutes into the first quarter. A failed drive by Hillcrest on the ensuing possession set the Stallions up to extend their lead to 14-0 halfway through the frame.
Hillcrest dug itself into trouble late in the first and into the second quarter, finding itself punting on a fourth and 21 at the onset of the second. This setup Stansbury with good field position and led to a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Mateaki Helu to propel the Stallions to a 21-0 lead.
The scoring didn’t stop there, as Stansbury tacked on another 21 points thanks to three passing touchdowns by Harris. Both teams headed to their respective locker rooms with a lopsided 42-0 score favoring the Stallions at the end of the half.
Stansbury opened the second half where it left off at the end of the second quarter and drove in an early touchdown. A 55-yard pass into the end zone by Harris put the Stallions ahead 49-0 and proved to be the lone scoring drive of the third quarter.
Hillcrest managed to get off the schneid in the fourth quarter, punching in a 3-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 49-7 in favor of Stansbury. And while Stansbury had cooled down, scoring-wise, in the quarter the team posted another seven points with around three minutes remaining to bring the score to 56-7.
With the 56-7 victory, Stansbury now owns a 5-0 record and sits atop the 5A Region 7 conference. The Stallions take to the road next week and will faceoff against cross-city opponent Tooele High school on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.