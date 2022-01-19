Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
January 19, 2022
Stallions shoot down Aviators 58-56 in OT

 

 

Stansbury’s Matthew Topham followed his own shot for a bucket with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie the game against Cedar Valley at 48-48 Tuesday night at Stansbury. Neither team could score in the final seconds and the game went into overtime.

The Stallions trailed 54-51 midway through overtime when Preston Birch tied it up with a 3-pointer at 54-54 followed by a foul shot from Will Hinton to give the Stallions a 55-54 advantage with 1:16 left in OT.

With 38 seconds left, Topham missed an open shot inside but got his own rebound again and was fouled. He hit 2-2 and the Stallions led 57-54. 

Cedar Valley missed on a 3-point shot to tie the game in the closing seconds, but grabbed the rebound for two points and trailed 57-56 with nine seconds to go in OT. The Aviators fouled Landen Giles with 7.5 seconds left and Giles hit 1-of-2 shots to give Stanbury a 58-56 advantage.

Cedar Valley was able to get a 3-point shot off before the buzzer, but it bounced off the front of the rim and gave Stansbury the victory.

It was Stansbury’s fourth win in a row and second overtime victory this year. The Stallions improved to 4-0 in Region 7, tied with Payson. The Stallions (10-4) travel to Uintah (7-6) for a game on Thursday, Jan. 20. Stansbury will host Payson (13-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Scoring: Giles 20, Topham 16, Logan Richins 7, Bridger Thomas 5, Hinton 5, Birch 3, Jacob Rich 2. Three-pointers: GIles 3, Topham 2, Thomas 1, Birch 1.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

