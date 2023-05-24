Stallions softball eliminated from 5A tournament after 4-10 loss to Salem Hills

A scoring outburst in the third inning by the Salem Hills Skyhawks was too much for Stansbury’s softball to overcome, and the Stallions fell 4-10 in Wednesday’s 5A playoff game.

Having lost to the Bountiful the day before, Wednesday’s game was an elimination game for Stansbury and one that slipped away fairly early on.

After the Stallions took an early 1-0 lead at the top of the first inning, the Skyhawks responded at the bottom of the inning and tied the game at one run apiece.

Stansbury was blanked at the top of the next frame, which led to the Skyhawks opening the game wide open. Early trouble at the bottom of the second enabled Salem Hills to load the bases and score the go-ahead run on a subsequent walk. A single pulled the team ahead, as Stansbury’s deficit extended to 1-3.

With the bases remaining loaded, a Skyhawks batter hit a grand slam to widen the lead to 7-1. Stansbury managed to get out of the inning with two-straight outs, but they found themselves with a tall task ahead of them.

Following a scoreless top of the third, Stansbury gave up another run, putting the Skyhawks ahead 8-1 to end the frame. The Stallions put together a two-run fourth, but surrendered another score to Salem Hills bringing the score to 9-3 in favor of the Skyhawks.

Stansbury was only able to muster one final run at the top of the fifth, then let up a run in the next inning to trail 4-10 with the seventh and final inning lurking. Unable to record any offense at the top of the seventh, the Skyhawks took the 10-4 win to advance to the next round.

With the loss, Stansbury was eliminated from the playoffs and finished with an overall record of 14-15.