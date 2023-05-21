Stallions softball moves on in 5A State Softball playoffs with series win over Uintah

In its best-of-three super regional series against the Uintah Utes, the Stansbury Stallions softball club looked to move past their higher-ranked opponents to advance to bracket play on May 23.

After a lopsided Game one loss to the Utes, Stansbury sprung to life and won the next two games to take the 2-1 series victory.

Series in review:

Utes too much to handle and win Game one handily

The Stallions began Game one with an early 2-1 lead in the first inning, as two-straight RBI singles from Kaitlyn Hicks and Bryn Lee Jones put them on top.

In what turned out to be a see-saw game over the first half of the game, Stansbury and the Utes traded leads and kept the game close. A scoreless top of the second and third enabled Uintah to put two runs of their own on the board and take a 3-2 advantage into the fourth inning.

Although the Stallions tacked on two runs at the top of the fourth to regain the lead at 4-3, Uintah stormed back at the bottom of the inning, putting up four runs scored and a 7-4 margin. With their backs against the wall, and a two-out scenario threatening to end the frame, the Utes scored on three-straight at-bats.

They never looked back from there.

For the next two innings of the game, Uintah only surrendered one run to Stansbury, but added seven of their own at the bottom of the seventh. As a result of the scoring outburst, the Utes took a 15-5 lead that meant the team won due to the 10-run-lead mercy rule.

Taking the 1-0 series lead into the next game, the Utes sought to sweep Stansbury — but the Stallions had other plans.

Stansbury doubles up on Uintah 8-4 to tie the series 1-1

Refusing to be knocked out of the playoffs in a two-game-sweep, the Stansbury Stallions softball team came out in Game two with a vengeance.

Kicking things off with an early 5-0 lead, the Stallions held Uintah off the scoresheet for three-straight innings before giving up two runs at the bottom of the fourth.

Junior Madison Stephensen, who finished the game with three RBIs on three hits, extended the Stallions’ lead to 8-3 with a home run at the top of the sixth. Stansbury gave up one more run at the bottom of the seventh, but the Utes couldn’t put together any more offense and fell 8-4.

WIth the win, Stansbury forced a third and final game to decide the winner of the series.

Stallions shut out Utes in Game three and move on to 5A bracket play

With a big Game two win under their belt, the Stallions played the final game of the series determined to move on to the next round.

Pitcher Rylan Hecker stymied the Utes all game long, keeping them scoreless for the entire game while the Stallions’ offense gave her run support and a win to boot.

Following a first inning in which neither team earned a run, Stansbury opened the scoring at the top of the second off a fielder’s choice ground ball to send Bryn Leigh Jones home and give them a 1-0 lead.

Stansbury scored an additional five runs over the next three innings, with a three-score fourth putting the Utes in a 0-5 hole. At the top of the fifth, the Stallions extended the lead to 6-0, which stood for the rest of the game and Stansbury won the series 2-1.

Up next for the Stallions is a matchup against the Bountiful Red Hawks in the first day of bracket play on Tuesday, May 23.