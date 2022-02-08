Stallions stage another comeback to sweep Tooele

If the Stansbury boys basketball team learns to take control earlier in games instead of waiting for the fourth quarter or overtime, it would certainly help stabilize their fans’ and coaches’ blood pressure.

Rival Tooele almost toppled the Stallions Friday night in Stansbury before a standing-room-only crowd. The Buffaloes led 51-45 with six minutes left in the game after Tooele sophomore Dillon Polson connected on his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Stansbury’s Landen Giles trimmed the lead to 51-47, and then Matthew Topham drilled a 3-pointer from near the Stansbury bench to make it 51-50 Tooele with 5:03 remaining.

Justic Tadifa pulled the Buffaloes back out to a 56-52 advantage with 3:46 to go when he nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

With 2:39 left, Giles fired a pass to Logan Richins for an easy basket to tie the game at 56-56.

The Stallions took the lead at 58-56 with 1:24 remaining on a drive to the basket by Matthew Topham.

Bridger Thomas hit a pair of foul shots to give Stansbury a 60-56 advantage with 39 seconds to go in the game. Tooele’s Ethan Simmons hit a pair of foul shots to slice the lead to 60-58 with 23 seconds remaining,

Tooele pressed Stansbury full-court and Giles beat the press and rifled the ball to William Hinton for a basket with 4 seconds remaining to close out the game and a 62-58 win for the Stallions.

Stansbury improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in Region 7.

The Buffaloes dipped to 2-18 overall and 0-9 in Region 7.

Stansbury won the first meeting between the two schools 62-54 at Tooele in overtime.

Stansbury coach Joe White said the major concern was stopping Tooele’s Julian Mahoe and Simmons.

“Those two worked us pretty good in the first game, and I thought we defended them pretty well on Friday,” White said. “We were able to figure out that screen-and-roll. Bridger and Logan played a fantastic game defensively.”

The coach would definitely prefer to not have to stage a comeback game after game, but a victory is a victory.

“When it comes down to crunch time we’ve been able to get stops defensively,” the coach said. “Fourth quarters have been like that all year long.”

The Stallions have outscored opponents by a combined 36 points in fourth quarters this year.

Topham provided a spark for the Stallions during crunch time with a 3-pointer and drive to the basket to give the Stallions a lead with 1:24 to go in the game.

“He got into some foul trouble and picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth quarter and it kind of took him out of his game,” the coach said.

Tooele coach Jed Thomas said he’s impressed with his team’s persistence.

“When you’ve only won two games it would be easy to give up, but our coaches and players are not wanting this season to end. We definitely played hard against Stansbury,” the coach said.

The Buffaloes have been more than competitive against the top teams in Region 7.

“Our players do have a pretty strong belief that we can win games. It starts with Julian. He comes in with a belief that we’re going to win each game and that spreads to the rest of the players,” Thomas said.

First quarter

The two teams combined for 39 points and eight 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Tooele sophomore Dillion Polson hit the first of his two 3-pointers in the first quarter for the first basket of the game.

Two minutes later, William Hinton knocked down a triple to give Stansbury an 8-5 lead. Julian Mahoe answered with a 3-pointer to make it 8-8 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Mahoe tipped in a shot midway through the first quarter and the 3-balls just kept on coming. Polson hit his second triple to put the Buffaloes up 13-8. Logan Richins scored a 2-pointer followed by a 3-pointer to tie the game at 13-13.

Ethan Simmons hit a triple for Tooele, followed by a 3-pointer from Landen Giles to keep the game deadlocked at 16-16. Rogers and Richins added baskets and Giles sank a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Stallions a 21-18 lead after one quarter.

Second Quarter

Stansbury led 25-20 early in the quarter when Justic Tadifa drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to quickly trim the deficit.

The Buffaloes continued the rally with baskets from Mahoe, Trey Price, Simmons and Rogers to take the lead at 31-27. Giles answered with a strong drive to the baskets, and later with a 3-pointer to tie the game 32-32 with 58 seconds until intermission.

The Buffaloes closed out the second quarter when Tadifa scored with a sweet inside move, and Jakob Wassily hit two foul shots to give Tooele a 36-32 lead at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Stallions would end up outscoring Tooele 30-22 in the second half.

But the Buffs still were sharp in the third quarter, and Polson felt it from long distance.

He hit his third 3-pointer of the game midway through the third quarter and his fourth 3-pointer 40 seconds later to give the Buffaloes a 44-37 lead with 3:58 left in the third.

Richins trimmed the lead to 44-39, and with 2:23 to go in the third, Mahoe was whistled for his fourth foul.

Hinton added a basket for the Stallions and Giles hit 2-of-3 foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Tooele led 44-43 after three quarters.

Stansbury scoring: Richins 24, Giles 15, Hinton 9, Topham 8, Thomas 4, Jacob Rich 2

Three-pointers: Richins 1, Giles 3, Hinton 1 Topham 1.

Leading rebounders: Richins 9, Giles 3, Hinton 5, Topham 5. Leading assists: Hinton 8, Giles 6. Steals: Richins 2, Giles 2, Thomas 1. Blocks: Richins 1.

Tooele scoring: Polson 15, Mahoe 11, Simmons 10, Tadifa 8, Rogers 8, Price 4, Wassily.

Stansbury schedule: Friday, Feb. 11 at Cedar Valley; Wednesday, Feb. 16, home vs. Uintah; Friday, Feb. 18 at Payson.

Tooele schedule: Wednesday, Feb, 9 home vs. Hillcrest; Friday, Feb. 11 at Cottonwood; Wednesday, Feb. 16 Payson at home.