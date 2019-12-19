Stallions stifle Tooele

Long drought hurts Buffs in Region 10’s first contest ♦

The Stansbury and Tooele boys basketball teams feature two of Class 4A’s premier scorers in Stallions sharpshooter Peyton Thevenot and Buffaloes big man Justin Rogers.

However, in Tuesday night’s Region 10 opener between the county rivals at Stansbury High School, it was all about defense. While Rogers (17 points) and Thevenot (12) did their fair share of damage, Stansbury held on for a 48-37 victory in which the two teams combined to hit just 23 field goals and committed 47 fouls.

“It was pretty physical,” said Stansbury senior forward David Spaulding, who led the Stallions (6-1, 1-0 Region 10) with 13 points to go with eight rebounds and two steals. “I just had to work and work, and that’s what we’ve been doing to prepare for them.”

Both teams came out intense, with a fast-paced first quarter that ended with Tooele (3-5, 0-1) ahead 11-10 after a basket by Canyon Christensen with six seconds left in the period. However, that was the last field goal the Buffaloes would hit until just under three minutes into the third quarter — a span of 11:05.

“It’s hard for me to fathom what happened,” Tooele coach Jed Thomas said. “We just came out so flat in a rivalry game. Credit to Stansbury — they really came out ready to play. They executed their offense really well, and we kind of turned to individual effort instead of team effort, and it kind of went downhill for us. Offensively, we were like a bunch of individuals. We didn’t run our sets, we didn’t execute, we didn’t set screens very well for each other, and (Stansbury) did.”

Over those 11-plus minutes, Stansbury put together a 12-2 run, limiting Tooele to just one point in the second quarter. Thevenot opened the run with his second 3-pointer of the evening to give Stansbury a 13-11 lead, and Spaulding added an and-one just before the halfway point of the second quarter. The Stallions led 20-12 at halftime.

“Every single person came to play tonight,” Stansbury head coach Joe White said. “That’s just one step toward our goal of a region championship and going to go make some noise at state.”

Despite the long drought, Tooele’s own defense was strong enough to keep Stansbury from running away with the game. In fact, the Buffs still only trailed by eight with 1:52 left in the third quarter after an offensive rebound and putback by Julian Mahoe, but Stallions forward Payton Gaillard hit a 3-pointer on Stansbury’s next trip down the floor to extend the lead to 11.

But Rogers wasn’t about to go quietly into the night, and neither were the Buffs. A basket by Rogers cut the Stallions’ advantage to 33-26 with 6:29 left, and the junior post scored seven points in the fourth quarter as the Buffs tried to keep pace.

“I was told to just go body him up and get him out of the paint, make sure he doesn’t get down low or get his shot,” Spaulding said of guarding Rogers. “He’s really good. I’ve played with him on a couple teams and gotten to know him. He’s always been a good athlete and gets on the stat sheet.”

Ultimately, with Tooele dealing with foul trouble — Gavin Ware, Braden Hogan, Christensen and Rogers all fouled out in the fourth quarter — the game came down to free throws. Stansbury was up to the task, hitting 14 of 18 attempts (77.8%) over the final eight minutes to keep the Buffaloes from getting any closer than seven points.

“That’s what separates when you can put those close games away, especially right at the end,” White said.

Jaden Jenkins had eight points for Stansbury. Kaden Taylor had six points and 10 rebounds, while Gaillard had six points and Pae Tia added three.

“We always love to beat our rival, and it’s great to have another stepping stone in our season to pick up the win,” Spaulding said. “It was a good team win, we all worked hard. It just feels really good.”

Mahoe had nine points off the bench for Tooele. Christensen and Hogan each had four, Trevor Zaleski had two and Brandon Vorwaller had one for the Buffaloes, who have lost their past three games. Tooele will look to get things turned around Friday night against Ogden in its first home game of the Region 10 season.

“We’re going to have a fun practice (Wednesday) and try to get ready for our next game, because we can’t play like that and win games,” Thomas said. “I think we’ve just got to look at our strengths and build from there, and remember where our strength lies in our team.”