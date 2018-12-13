Stallions suffer OT loss to 6A Hillcrest

SHS struggles from foul line in valiant effort ♦

The Stansbury boys basketball team appeared destined for double overtime Tuesday night on the road in Midvale against Class 6A Hillcrest when Peyton Thevenot drew a foul with just two seconds left and his team trailing by two.

After all, Thevenot hadn’t missed a foul shot all night up to that point, and he calmly knocked down the first one to pull the Stallions within one. But he could only watch as his second attempt fell off the rim and into the waiting arms of a Huskies defender, allowing time to run out with Stansbury on the wrong side of a 64-63 score.

While that was Thevenot’s lone miss from the foul line, the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the Stallions (1-5). Outside of Thevenot’s 6-for-7 effort, Stansbury went just 6-for-18 from the charity stripe while Hillcrest (2-4) went 17-for-18 — a notable difference in a game where neither team led by more than six points at any point in the contest.

“I believe this was a winnable game for us and we showed we have fight,” Stansbury coach Joe White said. “We’ll just try to keep getting better. They’ve responded every time we’ve talked to them about adversity and their character’s kind of revealed as they hang tough.”

Stansbury rushed out to a 9-3 lead early in the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jet Richins and Thevenot, and the Stallions led 14-12 after the first eight minutes. Pae Tia’s nine-point second quarter, along with a late and-one by Thevenot, gave Stansbury a 28-27 halftime advantage.

Hillcrest used a 13-4 run over an eight-minute stretch to take its biggest lead at 42-36 with just under seven minutes left in regulation. Richins and Thevenot knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Stallions even again, and the teams traded the lead seven times over the final 5:33 before Jaden Jenkins sent the game to overtime, tying the game at 55-55 with 22 seconds left.

“The kids played phenomenal,” White said. “They’re starting to understand roles and our rebounding was phenomenal. We’ve been working on that in practice and trying to match the intensity of these games in practice has been hard.”

However, the Stallions had their chances to win the game in regulation. While Hillcrest attempted just two free throws in the fourth quarter, making both, Stansbury was just 3-for-9 from the foul line, including a 2-for-6 mark over the final two minutes.

Hillcrest took a quick lead early in overtime on a basket by Brox Ashby, but Stansbury didn’t wilt. Tia tied the game with a putback, and Richins’ steal and layup with 2:39 left put the Stallions in front 59-57. The Huskies’ Devin Adams hit his third 3-pointer of the evening with 2:21 left to put Hillcrest up by one, and Jenkins tied the game again with a free throw. After Hillcrest’s Nate Berg and Thevenot each went 2-for-2 at the foul line to make it 62-62, Ashby’s jumper from the top of the key with six seconds left put the Huskies back in front.

The Stallions called a timeout and got the ball to Thevenot in the left corner, and he was fouled by Hillcrest’s Zac Gallman as he attempted a game-tying shot with two seconds left.

Thevenot finished the game with a game-high 17 points, while Jenkins had 15 before fouling out in overtime. Tia had 11, Richins had 10, Kaden Taylor had four and Jacob Spaulding and Kale Vorwaller each had two.

“From the beginning (of the season) to now, (the growth) is exponential,” White said. “The wins aren’t coming easy, but they have not quit one bit. They’ve fought every single time and they’ve responded.”

Max Russell led Hillcrest with 13 points and Tyan Brinar, Berg and Ashby each had 12. Adams added nine for the Huskies.

Stansbury will travel to North Logan to face Green Canyon in its final game before Christmas. After the break, the Stallions will head to Cedar City to take part in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, where they will face South Sevier, Cedar and Canyon View.