Stallions’ Tormondsen sixth in region golf match

Tooele’s Lawless ties for ninth place ♦

The girls golf teams of Region 10 took to a chilly Mountain View Golf Course for an 18-hole match Wednesday afternoon in West Jordan, with host school Juan Diego dominating the proceedings.

The Soaring Eagle posted a team score of 351, some 47 strokes better than runner-up Uintah. All four of Juan Diego’s scoring golfers finished in the top-five overall. Tooele (436) and Stansbury (451) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

However, all was not lost for the girls from Tooele County. Stansbury’s Randee Tormondsen posted a score of 95, good for sixth place, and Tooele’s Maycee Lawless tied for 10th place with a 98. Tooele’s Aysha Lewis was 12th after shooting 104.

Tooele’s team score also included a 116 from Jetta Hunt (25th overall) and a 118 from Kelsie Erickson (tied for 28th). Mattison McCoy (134, 43rd), Cassidy Smart (136, 45th) and Mallory Hinton (140, 49th) also took to the course for Tooele.

Stansbury’s Reagan Richins tied for 26th place with a score of 117, and Alexis Autry tied for 28th with a 118. Averi Knudsen’s 121 rounded out the Stallions’ team score and put her in a tie for 34th place. Other Stansbury golfers included Bailey Vorwaller (122, 37th), Ally Craig (131, 42nd), Sara Gibbons (135, 44th) and Ana Jones (142, 50th).

Juan Diego’s Shayne Farnsworth finished first overall with an 18-hole score of 83, two strokes ahead of teammate Grayson Gagnon and Uintah’s Maicee Smuin. Juan Diego’s Ashley Cutshall (89) and Cabria Walters (94) completed the top five. Uintah’s Karyn Spier (96) was seventh, with Ben Lomond’s Julia Speckman eighth at 97 and Cedar Valley’s Arlette Slivkoff tied for ninth with a 98.

Ben Lomond finished third in the team standings with a score of 426, beating Ogden by four strokes. Cedar Valley was seventh with a total of 456.

The teams will enjoy a break from competition before returning to the course April 13, when Cedar Valley will host a Region 10 match at The Ranches Golf Club in Eagle Mountain.