Stallions trample Pine View 72-13

Stansbury High School’s football team was productive both in the air, and on the ground, as the Stallions stampeded by Pine View by the score of 72-13 in the team’s first game of the season.
Ezra Harris threw four touchdown passes and ran one into the end zone to contribute to the scoring onslaught. Dylan Hamilton and Mateaki Helu also contributed to the scoring, which included a 70-yard touchdown by Helu in the first quarter.
Stansbury scored 56 of its 72 points in the first half, with Pine View’s points coming in the second and third quarters.
The Stallions will remain at home next week when it hosts Ridgeline on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.