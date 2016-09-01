Stallions win at tough Grantsville Reservoir

Union’s Powell wins girls race, Stansbury’s Call beats boys field ♦

Stansbury senior Hawk Call and junior Zoe Hales turned in the fastest Tooele County times at the Region 10 cross-country race on Wednesday at Grantsville Reservoir.

Call won the boys race in 16 minutes, 38.92 seconds and Hales’ time of 19:32.07 was second only to Union’s Kennedy Powell in the race that featured every Region 10 team and Rockwell Charter High School.

The course looks to be entirely uphill in the desert just southeast of Grantsville’s main population and runners said it can be difficult to keep focus.

Grantsville head coach Scott Mourtison said it’s an optical illusion.

“It doesn’t necessarily look level,” Mourtison said of the psychologically brutal course, which he helped design three years ago. “That climb [leading up to the level portion on the dam] is the worst part and then when you get on the reservoir it’s not too bad.”

The Cowboys moved to the almost-three-mile course three years ago after deciding not to use Settlement Canyon or Deseret Peak as home sites anymore.

“I almost feel like it’s what we’re provided with,” Mouritson said.

The race begins near the campground area, proceeding south up the road toward the boat dock with a sharp left turn that follows the path just outside the dam wall. It curves all the way around the dam’s crescent shape at the base, then moves up to the top of the dam itself after the runners link up with the main road into the campground on the course’s northernmost point. It finishes by turning back on itself to give runners their only downhill at the bottom of the boat ramp on the south side of the water.

“That’s what it looks like,” Tooele senior Jason Roberts said about the whole course running uphill. “You’ve got to tell yourself it’s not. Nothing but a speed bump.”

Buffalo sophomore Makayla Komer took third 10 seconds behind Hales, and Grantsville’s Sabrina Allen took fourth 40 seconds after that.

“It does make it really hard,” Allen said of the continual incline. “Once you’re on the reservoir, it’s not that bad, but the road leading up to where you turn around onto the reservoir, that one’s always really hard. It’s just enough of an uphill that you can feel it without it being steep enough to just push uphill. It does make it a bit more of a harder one to stay focused on, I think. I just start really getting tired of it.”

Stansbury won the girls team race with a score of 23 to Grantsville’s 57 and Tooele’s 58.

On the boys side, Stansbury won with 25 points to Grantsville’s 64 and Union’s 65. Tooele was fourth with 85 points.

Grantsville sophomore Seth Beckett missed beating Call by two seconds but finished ahead of Stansbury junior Josh Wintch by 19. Cowboys sophomore Porter Whitworth came in fourth with a time of 17:04.01.

“I really like the uphills,” Whitworth said. “I feel like I go faster uphill. I just go the same pace and everyone else goes down.”

Rounding into the first turn on the south point of the course, a pack of Grantsville runners were leading the way, and Whitworth said the Stallions didn’t catch his teammates until he started running on top of the dam on the north side.

“I was just trying to stay with Seth Beckett because he’s really fast,” Whitworth said. “I stayed with him the first mile or so and then I fell behind. I just heard this one kid behind me the whole time. I’d hear him trying to speed up so I’d speed up, then when he’d slow down I’d slow down.”

Stansbury junior Richard Beazer finished sixth with a time of 17:20.14. Tooele’s Ryan Callister crossed in 18:18.1.

“It has its ups and downs,” Callister said. “But that whole second half of the race is just all uphill.”