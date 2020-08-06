Stallions win Region 10 golf opener

Stansbury’s Griffith shoots 69, Tooele finishes third ♦

Stansbury junior Braydon Griffith picked up right where he left off last season.

Griffith, who finished tied for sixth at the 2019 Class 4A state golf tournament, shot an 18-hole score of 3-under par 69 — the only player to shoot under par in the field of 54 — to pace the Stallions to a six-stroke victory over Uintah in the first Region 10 boys golf tournament of the 2020 season on Wednesday at Stansbury Park Golf Course.

Griffith, who won by five strokes over Ogden’s Coltin Powell, was one of two Stansbury players to finish in the top 10 overall. Teammate Ty Taylor shot an 81 and finished in a tie for ninth place, while Brock Shepherd was another stroke back with an 82, good for a tie for 13th place. Kimball Thorpe’s 84 and tie for 17th place gave Stansbury a team score of 316.

Kyle Hanson and Joseph Luke each shot 85 for the Stallions and tied for 20th place overall. Coy Bingham’s 93 tied him for 33rd place, and Logan Richins tied for 38th with a 97.

Uintah’s team score of 322 put the Utes a stroke ahead of third-place Tooele, which had three players finish in the top six individually — Jaxon Hunt (77, fourth), Dallin Callister (78, fifth) and Cache Holmes (79, tied for sixth). A.J. Griffith shot an 89 for the Buffaloes and finished in a tie for 26th place.

Jake Hervat (92, tied for 30th), Landon Buell (93, tied for 33rd), Ethan Garcia (99, tied for 40th) and Hunter McPhie (101, tied for 43rd) also took part in the match for Tooele.

Cedar Valley finished fourth with a team score of 326. Juan Diego (351) was fifth, followed by Ogden (352) and Ben Lomond (353). Other top-10 individual finishers included Cedar Valley’s Tristan McKinney (75, third) and Landon Dunn (81, tied for ninth); Uintah’s Trey Briggs (79, tied for sixth), Trae Elison (80, eighth) and Kamon Anderson (81, tied for ninth); and Ben Lomond’s Trenton Harris (81, tied for ninth).

The Region 10 teams will be back in action Monday at El Monte Golf Course in Ogden for a match hosted by Ben Lomond High School. They will also compete at Mt. Ogden Golf Course on Tuesday, with Ogden High serving as the host school.

Region 13

Grantsville finished third in its Region 13 match Wednesday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele, finishing with four players in the top-10 individually to record a team score of 325 — just two strokes behind runner-up Judge Memorial.

The Cowboys were led by Jace Sandberg, who finished in a tie for fifth place with a score of 78. Grayson McKeever was eighth with an 81, followed by Davin Ekins in ninth with an 82 and Brigham Staley in 10th with an 84. Further down the lineup, Gage Anderson was 13th with an 88, Chris Hansen tied for 14th with a 90, Jordan Hunt tied for 17th with a 92 and Easton Casper tied for 24th with a 97.

Morgan won the tournament with a team score of 296, led by reigning Class 3A state champion Tanner Telford’s lights-out round of 7-under par 65. All four of the Trojans’ scoring golfers finished in the top seven overall and shot 79 or better.

Grantsville finished third in the first two Region 13 tournaments of the season last week at Glen Eagle Golf Course and Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course. Morgan won each of the first two tournaments by a single stroke over Judge Memorial.

McKeever ranks 10th in the region with a per-round average of 81.3 strokes. Sandberg is 11th at 81.7, with Ekins 12th at 82.

Region 13’s next tournament is Monday at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City.