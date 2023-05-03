Stansbury accident slows traffic

A driver turning left was struck by an oncoming driver at Village Boulevard and state Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon, April 25 causing a delay in traffic as the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

The accident occurred around 2:50 p.m. on April 25 when the driver of a Nissan Murano, traveling northbound on SR-36, decided to make a left-hand turn to travel west on Village Boulevard, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan turned in front of a Hyundai Tucson traveling southbound, causing an accident with both of the vehicles hitting front corner to front corner.

As a result of the accident, the Hyundai was pushed and hit a Ford F-350 truck traveling eastbound on Village Boulevard.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries and the driver of the Hyundai was airlifted with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford had no injuries, but a passenger in the Ford was transported with minor injuries, according to Roden.

Lane restrictions were put in place for around an hour and a half, affecting mainly the southbound lanes of SR-36.

The accident investigation is ongoing. The driver of the Nissan may receive an infraction charge for failing to yield, according to Roden.