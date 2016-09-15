Stansbury agency approves pond relining, lake inlet projects

Two maintenance projects to better regulate water flow and usage were approved by the Stansbury Park Service Agency board during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The pond on the 10th hole of the Stansbury Park Golf Course will be relined in a joint project between SPSA and the Stansbury Park Improvement District. The agencies will split the costs of the $121,824 project, which was awarded to contractor Stratton & Bratt.

SPSA manager Randall Jones said the bids were higher than expected, which he attributed to the strong construction market. Some vegetation and concrete work will need to be removed in order to line the pond, which could have also contributed to the higher costs, he said.

Work on the pond is expected to begin by the end of the month and be completed before December, according to Jones.

The pond by the 10th hole is the last one in the system that is leaking badly, Jones said. Water flows between the ponds on the golf course, then into the stormwater system and eventually into Stansbury Park Lake.

“We’re probably pumping twice as much as we need to just to get it past that pond,” he said. “Once it’s lined, we’ll be cutting down on our pumping.”

The other major water project on the agenda involved the outflow from the golf course ponds, which are fed by a 9-gallon-per-minute well. The water flows through to the pond near the 17th hole and then is transported by a pipe into the stormwater system.

The mill pond also feeds into the lake but only takes on excess flow; the level of the pond can’t be decreased by pumping, according to Jones.

The stormwater line goes under the lake and eventually ends up in retention ponds managed by the water district, Jones said. When other sources feeding Stansbury Park Lake dried up, service agency employees blocked the exit pipe near a stormwater manhole with sand bags several years ago.

“Now the water comes up through the manhole and into the lake,” Jones said. “And that’s the primary source of water for keeping the lake full.”

The current system doesn’t give the service agency any control on how or when stormwater enters the lake along with the pond outflow, which leaves it open to pollution, Jones said.

“If there were to be an oil spill or … something spilled on the road and into the storm drain system, it would go into the lake,” he said.

Jones recommended the service agency board build a diversion box, which would direct the outflow from the golf course ponds directly into the lake. It would also allow the service agency to close a gate and send the pond outflow into the stormwater system, bypassing the lake, if necessary.

“It’s really a safety and a maintenance need that we have to be able to control the lake,” Jones said.

The service agency had budgeted $20,000 toward the inlet diversion project but the bids came in significantly higher. The service agency board approved the low bid of $46,730 from Pacific West; the other two bids were in excess of $50,000.

Service agency board member Rod Thompson said regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and other government entities made the inlet diversion necessary. He also said the manhole where the water enters the lake is in a resident’s backyard.

“It was a temporary fix that’s been 10 years longer,” Thompson said. “So I think something needs to be done.”

Votes on the pond relining and the inlet diversion were passed 5-0, with board member Mike Johnson absent.