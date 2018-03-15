Stansbury agency makes job offer for new manager

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board extended a job offer and will enter negotiations with Chad Kitchen to be the agency’s next general manager.

During its meeting Wednesday night, the service agency board went into a closed session to interview four candidates for the general manager’s position, which has been vacant since September 2017.

The candidates — Kitchen, Gary Jensen, Bryan White and Mike Holmes — were each interviewed for approximately 15 minutes.

Following the interviews and a period of deliberation by the board, the open meeting was reconvened and Board Member Brenda Spearman made a motion to enter negotiations with Kitchen for the general manager position.

Only four members of the service agency board were present for Wednesday’s meeting, with board members Glenn Oscarson and Mike Johnson absent.

Former Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn was terminated by the board following a closed session at its Sept. 27 meeting. Flynn accepted a severance package of $20,000 on Oct. 10. He also received two months of wages in addition to all wages earned before his termination.

Flynn served as the service agency manager since 2013 and had previously been elected to five terms on the service agency board.