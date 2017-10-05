Stansbury agency manager terminated from his position

Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn was terminated from his position following a closed session at the board of trustees meeting on Sept. 27.

Stansbury Park Service Agency board chairman Neil Smart said Flynn was a good person who did good things for the community, but the service agency was looking to go in a different direction. Flynn was an at-will employee and was terminated without cause and offered an undisclosed severance package.

The service agency will now look for a replacement for Flynn, who served as the manager since 2013 and was previously elected to the board of trustees five times. Smart said the service agency board will go through the necessary steps to seek a replacement.

Flynn declined a request for comment.