Stansbury American Legion teams beat opponents by wide margins

Stansbury High School hosted two American Legion Summer League games Monday night as its 19 and 17-year-old and under teams took the mound at home.

Entering the game with a record of 8-11, the Stansbury’s 19 and under squad faced off against Highland.

At the bottom of the first inning, the Stallions kicked off the scoring, with a pop fly single off Xaviah Patch’s bat driving runner Trent Jones home, putting Stansbury up 1-0. After adding another two runs, Stansbury ended the opening frame ahead 3-0.

Following the first stanza, Stansbury began padding its lead, adding five runs in the second inning and from there the game became out of reach. The Stallions added another 12 runs in the next two frames, with Highland having no answer aside from tallying two runs in the fifth.

The bottom of the third was especially fruitful for Stansbury, as the team put up eight runs before adding another four at the bottom of the fourth. When the dust settled, the Stallions came away with a 20-2 victory.

Throughout the game, errors and walks proved to be costly for Highland as the missteps led to stolen bases and runners advancing home off wild pitches or missed throws. For Stansbury, performances from Jones (3 hits), Noah Nunley (3 RBI) and Patch (3 runs) helped pull off the victory.

Pitching was also a factor for the Stallions, as Nolan Furgal’s four strikeouts helped stymie Highland High for most of the game.

Stansbury’s convincing win improved the team’s record to 9-11, with games on Tuesday and next Monday remaining to finish the regular season.

Stallions’ 17 and under defeats Highland High handily

Stansbury’s 17 and under club also played Monday afternoon, facing Highland’s 17 and under Rams.

After falling behind 3-0 at the top of the first, the Stallions responded at the bottom of the inning by scoring two runs off a double by Mason Park and a sacrifice bunt by Max Thorpe. Stansbury ended the frame trailing 3-2.

Stansbury kept things rolling in the second, as two straight triples by Easton Jones and Nolan Furga helped knot the game at three. A sacrifice groundball put the Stallions ahead 4-3 before a strikeout by Highland’s pitcher stopped the bleeding to end the inning.

The Stallions then burst the game wide open, scoring 10 runs over the next two frames — including 9 innings at the bottom of the third inning alone — ultimately pulling away and beating Highland High by the score of 14-3.

The win puts the 17 and under Stallions at 5-11 for the summer season. Games against Alta on Thursday evening and a road game against Tooele High School will wrap up the regular season before the team participates in the state tournament on July 18.

On Friday, Stansbury’s 15 and under team will face Tooele at Dow James Memorial Park at 6 p.m. A memorial will be held to pay tribute to Rayce Nelson, the former Tooele player who unexpectedly passed away last month from a brain tumor.

Nelson’s memorial starts at 5:30 p.m.