Stansbury awards master plan contract

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board awarded a contract to complete the master plan that will guide the agency’s future expansion.

The board selected MGB+A, a planning, design and landscape architecture firm out of Salt Lake City to complete the master plan, edging out Blu Line Designs, of Sandy. Board member Mike Johnson moved to increase the allocation for the contract to $40,000 to catch any change orders and the motion was approved unanimously.

“We’re excited to move forward with this,” said SPSA board chairman Neil Smart.

Both firms gave presentations to the board describing previous municipal projects, methods of seeking community input and finding potential funding sources for projects included in the future master plan. Following the presentations, the board entered a brief closed session before re-opening the meeting and selecting MGB+A.

Jay Bollwinkel, a partner at MGB+A, said the firm partners with Zions Bank to outline funding needed for future projects and possible funding sources.

Bollwinkel said community input on the master plan will be sourced using several different methods, including traditional means like mailings and open meetings and more modern avenues like social media and online surveys.

“What we’ll usually do is we’ll take what we talked about at a public meeting we might have and post it on our website and say, ‘This is what we’ve got so far, what do you think?’” he said.

Online sources for public input also bring in more community residents and give a better picture of what the community wants than who can make a public meeting at a set time, Bollwinkel said.

During the meeting, it was discussed that an update to the master plan for SPSA would likely be followed by a reevaluation of the service agency’s impact fees, which were last updated in 2011.

Last May, Stansbury Park residents filled the meeting room at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse to discuss future wants and needs for the community. During the meeting residents requested more playgrounds and a splashpad for younger families, asked questions about trails and sought storage space for youth sports equipment.