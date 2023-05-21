Stansbury baseball eliminated from State Championship after losing series to Brighton

After defeating the Wasatch Wasps in its regional series of the 5A State Baseball Championships, the Stansbury Stallions were matched up to play the Brighton Bengals in another best-of-three series. Unfortunately, the team was unable to pull off the two wins needed to advance to the next round.

Series in review:

Bengals blank Stallions baseball 10-0 in Game one

In a game that quickly got away from Stansbury, the Brighton Bengals tooke game one of the 5A State baseball super regionals by the score of 10-0.

The Stallions fell behind early, giving up three first-inning runs after being held scoreless at the top of the first. Two home runs helped kickstart the scoring for the Bengals, who led 3-0 after the opening frame.

Despite keeping Brighton off the scoreboard in the second, Stansbury was unable to score themselves and it didn’t take long for the Bengals to widen their lead.

After suffering two-straight 1-2-3 innings, at the top of the second and third, the Stallions’ struggles continued and the team gave up another four runs in the middle of the game. A pitching change in the third couldn’t stop Brighton and things only got worse from there.

Three-straight outs in the top of the fifth seemed to seal the Stallions’ fate; the closest they got to scoring in the sixth was a runner at second, who was left stranded as the third out came during the next at-bat.

Brighton put the finishing touches of their shutout at the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs and ending the game due to a mercy rule. With the 10-0 victory, the Bengals put the Stallions on the verge of elimination with a 1-0 lead in the series.

Stansbury rallies and takes Game two 13-8

The Stallions may have been down in the series after Game one — but they were not out. In Game two, Stansbury showed its resilience and determination as the team looked to even up the series.

Things got a little daunting in the first three innings, as the Bengals jumped to a 5-0 lead heading into the top of the fourth. Stansbury responded with its own scoring streak, posting 10-straight runs over the next three innings to pull ahead 10-6 at the top of the sixth inning.

Brighton responded with a couple runs at the bottom of the frame to narrow the margin to 10-8, but the Stallions put the final nails in the coffin in the seventh by scoring three runs to take a 13-8 lead that wound up being the final score.

With the win, the Stallions forced a final and deciding-game three.

Brighton ends Stallions’ season with 2-1 series win

Both teams headed into the final match with the goal of taking the series with a win in Game three. In another display of early-inning offense, Brighton came out of the gate swinging and put up a quick five runs in the first three innings.

Trailing 5-0, the Stallions rallied in the third and fifth innings, scoring a combined six runs to get a 6-5 lead as the teams headed into the sixth inning. Brighton’s catcher Easton Fry responded in earnest, sending the baseball over the fence for a game-tying home run bringing the score to 6-6.

The Bengals poured it on from there, scoring six unanswered runs heading into the bottom of the seventh. Stansbury’s 6-12 deficit was too wide to overcome, and the team ultimately fell to Brighton. With the loss, the Stallions were eliminated from the playoffs.

The team finished the season with an overall 19-10-1 record, with nine of their wins coming from a 9-3 record in its region.