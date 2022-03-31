Stansbury Baseball Even Up Season Series with Tooele

Stansbury Park, UT – It was the third inning where we saw the first points on the scoreboard as Stansbury Stallions(4-6) opened the inning with Brandon Merritt getting hit by a pitch, but Tooele looked to turn a double play into two outs instead, ended up with an error as Stallions defeat Tooele Buffaloes (2-7) to even up the season series in region play in 5-2 victory for the Stallions.

“It’s great to be on the winning side again,” said Head Coach of Stansbury Jason Jones. “We just made plays when we needed to make plays.”

As the game begin with a pitching duel in the first two innings of play, things starting to heat up in the third inning and fourth inning of play as that was when the game began to see players cross home plate.

In the fourth inning the Stallions capitalized on another error for the Buffaloes, which cost Tooele another two points as Cole Clinton smacked a single over the third basemen it fell into fair play as two runs crossed the plate to extend the lead. Stallions were able to add one more run in the bottom of the inning before it ended as Nate Nunley hit the ball right over the second basemen’s head for a single as his teammate crossed the plate from second base as the inning closed 5-0.

“We took advantage of their mistakes, and they made a few mistakes efensively and we didn’t hit the ball that great and scored a few more than they did,” said Jones.

Tooele began the fifth inning with a hit of their own, by Jayson Shubert who was sent home after a big shot into the outfield by Bryson Byrd with a triple as the first run crosses home plate for the Buffaloes. The next batter up was Camden Colovich who hits a double and adds another run, but that was all Tooele could add to their total.

“We kind of let Hagen down today on the defensive end of the game, we gave up three unearned runs and that was tough we couldn’t overcome it.” Said Head Coach for Tooele Chris Taylor. “Our players showed a lot of heart and a couple of mistakes got in our way.”

After throwing 60 pitches where 45 of them were in the strike zone Brandon Bastian for Stansbury saw his time on the mound as Kimball Thorpe was next on the mound for the Stallions who ended the game.

Tooele’s pitcher Hagen Bower ended his day playing all six innings and throwing 89 pitches in the loss, he ended the day with nine strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Stansbury they will stay at home and will welcome Payson High School into Stansbury Park with a 3:30 first pitch on Monday, April 3.

UP NEXT: Tooele, they will begin a two-game series with the Hillcrest Huskies starting on Tuesday, April 4 at Hillcrest then return back home on April, 6.