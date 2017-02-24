Stansbury beats Carbon to advance to 5th-place game

Carbon shooters go cold, miss 20 attempted 3-pointers ♦

Stansbury forward Josh Jenkins’ dunk on the opening possession highlighted the Stallions’ 50-29 win over Carbon in the fifth-place bracket of the Class 3A state basketball tournament on Friday.

Jenkins went on to score 15 points and dish five assists in the win, Stansbury’s first-ever second-round win in school history. This tournament already marked the first time the Stallions have ever made it to the quarterfinals.

Stansbury head coach Joe White said his team was disappointed after Thursday’s quarterfinal loss to Desert Hills, but made sure the Stallions knew what they were playing for in the fifth-place bracket.

“For the first time, somebody says we play the winner of this game instead of the loser,” White said outside an audibly celebratory locker room after the game. “Next, the goal is to be in that top four. Is this a sweet consolation? Yeah. It’s still hard work.”

“But it still smarts a little,” he added.

Defensively, Stansbury all-but eliminated Carbon’s shooting threat as Carbon went 1-for-21 from the 3-point line.

The first half was a struggle for both teams. Jenkins combined with senior guard Jase Wanlass to score 11 of Stansbury’s 16 points in the first half to lead 16-13 at the break.

Coming out of halftime, Wanlass earned himself a quick open layup under the basket, following it up with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

“They’ve been our leaders all year, really,” White said of Jenkins and Wanlass. “That’s what happens when they’re both on.”

Stansbury went on a 9-0 run to open the third quarter, and the Stallions never looked back. Stansbury senior guard Casey Roberts scored on the dribble-drive on the opening possession in the fourth quarter, and went coast-to-coast to give Stansbury a 37-24 lead with six minutes remaining. Roberts finished with six points.

Junior forward Drake Schlappi had eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Stansbury out-rebounded Carbon 34-29.

Derek Hillam and Gage Daugherty each had 11 points to lead the Dinos.

Stansbury will face the winner of the game between Richfield and Carbon that immediately followed at Utah State University’s Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The fifth-place game will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at either Ridgeline or Logan High School.

This article will be updated when that information becomes available.

EDIT: The fifth-place game will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Logan High School. The opponent will be Canyon View.