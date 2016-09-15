Stansbury beats THS to claim top spot in ranking

Stansbury fans will tell you it wasn’t a surprise for their team to beat Tooele in Friday’s 27-20 matchup. Tooele fans would respond with something like “then why was the score so close?”

Grantsville fans are just happy for the Cowboys to enter the region season with Union this week after facing three of the top teams in the 3AA classification.

Here are our power rankings for the 3AA and 3A football regions:

3AA North

1 Stansbury 3-1

Up one — There is little doubt remaining about which team is the best in the county. Stansbury overcame key injuries to dominate time of possession and rushing yards against Tooele — proving once and for all that last year was last year, and this year is this year. Next up: at Judge Memorial.

2 Tooele 3-1

Down one — Friday’s matchup proves rankings are nothing but a way to keep ourselves occupied by talking about football until the next football game. The Buffs will have a home playoff berth on the line this week. Next up: at Ridgeline.

3 Ridgeline 3-1

No change — After three straight wins, the Riverhawks are looking like the team we figured could win the region. We’ll stick Ridgeline at third on this list until they can assert themselves at the top — if they can beat Stansbury and Tooele, that is. Next up: vs. Tooele.

4 Park City 2-1

Up two — Park City rebounded for a solid win over Ben Lomond in an important league game in the race to fill the region’s final home playoff spot. Next up: vs. Ben Lomond.

5 Ben Lomond 3-1

Down one — Ben Lomond struggled against a team that wasn’t one of the worst in the state, giving up nearly 350 passing yards to Park City’s Spencer Zur. Next up: vs. Logan.

6 Bear River 2-1

Down one — Park City, Ben Lomond and Bear River have, in our minds, been pretty interchangable on this list during the past couple weeks. This week’s game should help solidify the proper order to things. Next up: vs. Park City.

7 Logan 1-3

No change — Things are looking up for Logan after earning its first win on the road to Judge. Will the Grizzlies crack into the playoffs with a win this week? Next up: at Ben Lomond.

8 Judge 0-4

No change — We don’t think Logan is very good this year, and the Grizzlies still put up more than 400 yards of total offense on Judge last week. This week’s game against Tooele County’s own could get ugly. Next up: vs. Stansbury.

3A North

1 Juan Diego 1-2

No change — Murray was indeed angry coming off a loss to Tooele and won by a little more than a touchdown over a JD team that had more than a week to prepare specifically for the Spartans. Next up: at Morgan.

2 Morgan 2-2

No change — Morgan made it two straight wins with a semi-convincing win over Delta. This week’s matchup is almost-surely decide the region champion in a rematch of last year’s state title game. Next up: vs. Juan Diego.

3 Union 2-2

Up two — Richfield may not be the best team in Utah, but Union took out their frustrations with a 37-point performance to bounce back from a rivalry shutout. Next up: at Grantsville.

4 Emery 2-2

Up one — Emery was down 9-0 at the half and won 13-9 over Manti on their home field. Next up: at Carbon.

5 Grantsville 1-3

Down two — Can Grantsville overcome all the adversity it has faced this season? We think this team has what it takes to take a home playoff berth by the end of the season. Next up: vs. Union.

6 Carbon 0-4

No change — Carbon has scored three touchdowns this season, and none of them washed up during the loss to Hurricane last week. Next up: vs. Emery.