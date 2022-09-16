Stansbury blanks Tooele 34-0

In a matchup between two football teams heading in different directions, the Tooele Buffaloes played host to the Stansbury Stallions Friday night.
Tooele, coming off a homecoming loss to Cedar Valley, came into the game with a 1-4 record and a spot toward the bottom of the rankings at both the state and 5A division levels.
Conversely, Stansbury entered Tooele’s stadium with a 5-0 record early in a season that has the team sitting in the top 10 of both the state and the 5A division.
Both teams started out the first quarter applying pressure and keeping their respective opponents off the scoreboard. After exchanging defensive stands for the majority of the quarter, it wasn’t until around the 11:30-minute-mark that either team broke the scoreless tie.
Following an intercepted pass in the latter stages, Stansbury’s quarterback Ezra Harris completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dylan Hamilton and put the Stallions ahead 7-0.
Although Tooele was able to respond throughout the quarter with quality rushes and passes, the team was unable to cross the end zone and both teams headed into the second quarter with the 7-0 score favoring Stansbury.
The second quarter ended up being more of the same for the Buffaloes, as the team was unable to put together enough consistent offense to register a score. Another interception thrown by Tooele quarterback Kaden Dean set up an opportunity for the Stallions to widen their lead.
Following a first-down rush and a second-down reception to get the Stallions across midfield, Stallions’ running back Mateaki Helu ran for a 41-yard rush into the end zone. A failed point after attempt extended the lead by only six, with Stansbury ahead 13-0.
After both teams exchanged failed drives, the clock ran out on the first half and Stansbury retained its 13-0 lead heading into the half.
The final two quarters were even less friendly to the Buffaloes, as their defensive woes continued and Stansbury began to run away with the contest. The closest Tooele got to getting points were two drives in which the team got the ball over the Stallions’ end of the 50-yard-line. Unfortunately, both drives were cut short as the Buffaloes punted the ball away on both occasions.
Following a scoreless third quarter by both teams, the Stallions padded their lead with a Hamilton reception and a touchdown rush by Helu on the team’s next drive.
With a 27-0 lead, and the clock on Stansbury’s side, the Stallions added one last score on a touchdown pass thrown by Harris to receiver Brock Wilson. On Tooele’s next possession, the team let the clock wind down and the game ended with a 34-0 score favoring Stansbury.
The win puts Stansbury at 6-0, with a home game against Cedar Valley coming up Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. With its loss, Tooele falls to 1-5 ahead of a road game against Mountain View next Friday at 7 p.m.