Stansbury blasts Ogden 62-10 in home finale

Stansbury forced three Ogden turnovers and nearly scored five touchdowns in the first quarter Thursday night.

After scoring four touchdowns in the opening quarter, the Stallions scored a fifth touchdown on the first play of the second quarter en route to 49 first-half points for the second time in the last two games, both against schools from Ogden.

Stansbury defeated Ben Lomond 70-7 on Sept. 25 and polished off Ogden 62-10 Thursday.

Coach Eric Alder said a game at Mountain View on Oct. 2 would have been a strong test for his team, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Stallions are one play away from a seven-game winning streak. The lone region loss came back on Sept. 18 when highly touted Park City needed a Hail Mary pass to eke out a 33-28 win at Stansbury. The Stallions are 6-2 on the year and 4-1 in Region 10. Their only other loss was a 35-27 setback in the season opener at reigning Class 4A champion Sky View.

The Stallions continue to excel on offense and defense.

“We’re doing a lot of good things. We’re playing fast and clean on offense, and our defense has been playing really well all year. Our mantra on defense is to stop the run and force teams into obvious passing situations,” the coach said.

Turnovers and facing an explosive offense proved disastrous for the Tigers on Thursday.

Ogden’s first possession ended quickly when Stansbury’s Nate Bushnell intercepted a pass at the Stallion 47.

Five plays later, quarterback Kru Huxford ran for 28 yards and the Stallions were on the board within the first two minutes of the game and led 7-0.

Ogden then went three-and-out and punted to midfield. Huxford passed to Brandon Funk, Bushnell ran twice to push the ball to the Ogden 13 and Pae Tia took a handoff and ran 13 yards for a second Stansbury touchdown to make it 14-0.

Ogden made some noise on its third possession with a fake punt and a pass to a wide-open receiver who ran to Stansbury’s 25. Ogden eventually settled for a 32-yard field goal to slice the lead to 14-3.

A little trickeration with a fake reverse by the Stallions on the ensuing kickoff provided a long return by Bushnell to the Ogden 32. Huxford ran twice from there, with the second run going 14 yards for a TD to push the lead to 21-3 with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

Koy McGee picked off an Ogden pass on the next possession and returned it to the Ogden 21.

Funk ran to the 10 and Huxford kept it two plays later to make it 28-3 with 1:08 left in the opening quarter.

Ogden’s charity continued on the ensuing kickoff with a fumble on the return. Tyson Tripp recovered on the Ogden 35. The Stallions were helped with a roughing-the-passer call and Bushnell ran to the 6-yard line as time expired in the first quarter. Bushnell then scored on the first play of the second quarter to make it 35-3 with the PAT by Kolton Loertscher.

The Stallion defense stopped Ogden again on the next series to force a punt.

Two pass completions, three runs by Aidyn Brown and an eight-yard pass to Funk put the Stallions in the end zone again to push the score to 42-3 with 7:36 until halftime.

Ogden returned the next kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back on a holding call.

The Tigers came up short on a fake punt run to give the Stallions another short field. Minutes later, the Stallions added a seventh touchdown on a 5-yard run by Bushnell to make it 49-3 at intermission.

Stansbury played seniors who don’t get a lot of time in games and underclassmen during the second half, according to the coach.

“We’ve told the kids the last two halftimes to play hard. The offense has to get first downs and the defense needs to make stops. The coaches need to manage the game,” Alder said.

“We tried to slow down the offense in the second half. It’s never my objective to embarrass an opponent,” Alder said.

The Mercy Rule went into effect for the second-straight game with the clock continuing to run in the second half.

Under the direction of junior quarterback Mathew Topham, the Stallions drove 72 yards on the first possession of the second half and Topham hit Tayson Miller on a 27-yard TD pass to make it 55-3. The Stallions put up a final touchdown late in the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Ezra Harris capped off a drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Stansbury’s high-octane offense ran 75 plays compared to Ogden’s 42 plays. The Stallions gained 550 yards compared to Ogden’s 90 yards.

Tia, Clark and Bryce Gordon provided multiple tackles. Gordon, Bridger Thomas and Bobby Nicholas tallied tackles for loss. Stansbury recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes in the game.

The Stallions will take a three-hour bus ride to take on winless Uintah in Vernal Wednesday night.