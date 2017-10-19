Stansbury boys capture cross-country crown

The Stansbury boys cross-country team may have had an off day during the Region 11 meet a week earlier, but the Stallions were certainly on their game at Wednesday’s Class 4A state championship meet at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City.

They have the trophy to prove it, too.

Stansbury won its first state championship in any boys team sport, as the Stallions held off stiff challenges from Pine View, Desert Hills and Ogden to claim the Class 4A title.

“It was anybody’s race, so we were just excited we came out the way we did,” Stansbury coach Randy Quarez said. “When I saw the gap at the finish line, I thought, ‘we’ve got a shot at this.’ Fortunately, we came out on top when five teams could have come away with the state title.”

A week earlier, the Stallions were left disappointed when they lost the Region 11 title by four points to Ogden. However, they remained upbeat, knowing the bigger prize was still within their grasp.

“Our focus was to concentrate on our gap from one to five and to focus on the positive things — the work we’ve done, to trust it and just to just go out and give it everything we had, no matter what the end result was,” Quarez said. “Lay it on on the line, have fun and see where it takes us, basically. That was our strategy, honestly. We said, ‘guys, the work’s been done — trust it. Believe in yourselves and believe in the work, and good things are going to happen.’”

All five of Stansbury’s scoring runners finished within 17.6 seconds of each other, enabling the Stallions to edge Pine View by nine points for the title. Josh Oblad led the way with a 12th-place finish, clocking in at 16 minutes, 6.3 seconds. Dylan Bryant was 16th in 16:10.9, with Scott Ruebush 17th in 16:13.2. Richard Beazer (22nd, 16:21.5) and Josh Wintch (23rd, 16:23.9) rounded out the scoring, giving the Stallions 80 points.

“They ran great,” Quarez said. “It’s not about the individual — it’s about winning as a team. It’s just a matter of focusing on your teammates and the gap. Some guys had a great race, some guys had a good race and some guys had a fair race, but combined, they had an amazing race.”

Blaise Miller finished 39th in 16:40.2 for the Stallions, and Nathan Winters was 54th in 17:04.4.

Immediately after the race, Stansbury has a feeling it had won, but chose to keep its celebration relatively restrained until the Stallions’ victory had been made official. But once they knew for sure, the celebration was on.

“Every year, the rigor of the workouts has increased,” Quarez said. “All these guys who were seniors this year, mixed in with the sophomores and the other kids on the team, the focus was that we wanted to make something special happen. Every year, we’ve been working toward is, and this has been a goal of theirs. Everything’s been intensified, and we’ve seen the younger runners progress because of it.”

Lehi’s Ryan Raff won the 4A individual title in 14:59.6. Hurricane’s Caleb Armstrong was second in 15:27.3 and Ogden’s Christian Warren was third in 15:43.5. Tooele’s James Miles finished 109th in 18:05.6.

The Stansbury girls team also had a strong day, finishing fifth as the top Region 11 squad in the field. Pine View won the team title by nine points over Mountain View.

Stansbury senior Zoe Hales finished sixth in 18:23.1, missing out on a top-five finish by half a second. She was joined by teammates Eliza Beazer (20th, 19:25.4), Shelby Archer (36th, 20:05.7), Elena Allen (45th, 20:23.1) and McKenna Rogers (46th, 20:23.4) to give the Stallions 132 team points, 12 fewer than sixth-place Ogden and 11 more than fourth-place Cedar. Desert Hills finished third.

“We thought they could possibly get fifth if they busted their butts, and they did,” Quarez said.

Tooele’s Makayla Komer finished 26th in 19:49.0. Her teammate, Jessica Glaser, was 93rd in 21:39.5. Mountain View’s Alissa Fielding won the individual title in 17:54.3, followed by Lehi’s Anna Martin in 18:02.5 and Desert Hills’ Bailey Brinkerhoff in 18:07.5.

Grantsville brought home a pair of third-place individual finishes in Class 3A. Cowboys senior Sabrina Allen earned bronze-medal honors in the girls race, clocking in at 19:39.5. Union’s Kennedy Powell won the title in 18:42.0, with Grand’s Kylah Ricks second in 19:30.0. Allen was 3.7 seconds ahead of fourth-place finisher Madi Tartaro of Judge Memorial.

“Sabrina finishing third — that was awesome in her senior year,” Quarez said. “There were so many positives today. I love when these positive things happen for these kids.”

Grantsville’s other two representatives in the girls race also ran well. Lyndee Limburg was 22nd in 21:14.7 and Rachel Barker was 32nd in 22:03.1. San Juan won the team title by eight points over Juab, with Judge Memorial a distant third.

Grantsville’s boys team brought home a fourth-place finish in a hotly contested battle for the championship. Emery and Richfield both finished with 70 points, with Emery winning the title by virtue of its sixth-place runner finishing one spot ahead of Richfield’s. Morgan was third with 83 points, followed by Grantsville with 88 and Grand with 91.

Porter Whitworth finished third overall in 16:06.3, 4.9 seconds behind state champion Jordan Cheney of Manti and 4.1 seconds behind runner-up Ryan Lewis of Grand. Seth Beckett finished 10th for the Cowboys in 16:47.5. Jase Wilson was 20th in 17:18.2, with Jordan Wheeler (25th, 17:27.7) and Caden Williams (34th, 17:52.3) also contributing to Grantsville’s team score. Wyatt Teggins (50th, 18:24.8) and Owen Linares (61st, 18:48.1) also competed for the Cowboys.