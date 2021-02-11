Stansbury boys could contend for relay title

Adair, Taylor, Miller earn top-eight seeds ♦

The Stansbury and Tooele swimming teams are bringing a talented and experienced group of competitors to this weekend’s Class 4A state swimming championship meet, relocated to the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful from its traditional spot at Brigham Young University.

Tooele is fielding five girls and two boys in the individual events. Three of the girls and both boys are seniors. Meanwhile, Stansbury’s individuals consist of four boys (two seniors and two juniors) and one sophomore girl.

Stansbury’s best chance for a state title could come in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, where the Stallions recorded Class 4A’s fourth-best time of 1 minute, 35.17 seconds. SHS is seeded 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:49.63) and 13th in the 400 free relay (3:44.05).

Stansbury sophomore Katelyn Taylor is the No. 6 seed in the girls’ 100 backstroke with a season-best mark of 1:03.74. She is also entered in the 100 butterfly as the No. 7 seed with a seed time of 1:06.01. Junior Isaac Adair is the Stallions’ top-seeded male swimmer, as he is No. 6 in both the 50 free (23.57) and 100 fly (56.12).

The Stansbury boys will also be represented by senior Xavier Jefferies, who is the No. 10 seed in the 200 individual medley (2:10.97) and No. 11 in the 100 back (1:00.22). Senior Joshua Reynolds will compete as the No. 14 seed in the 100 fly (1:00.12) and No. 20 in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.68), and junior Wyatt Barry is No. 18 in the 100 back (1:03.25) and No. 24 in the 50 free (24.71).

Stansbury’s girls are No. 18 in the medley relay (2:10.49) and 200 free relay (1:58.47), as well as No. 20 in the 400 free relay (4:55.41).

Senior Myra Miller is Tooele’s top-seeded competitor, coming in at No. 7 in the girls’ 100 breast (1:11.95) and No. 8 in the 200 IM (2:27.22). Senior Kylee Randle is No. 11 in the 100 breast (1:16.18) and No. 22 in the 200 IM (2:19.59), and senior Sharon Seals is No. 13 in both the 500 free (6:00.74) and 200 free (2:12.25). Sophomore Lauren von Niederhausern is No. 17 in the 100 free (1:00.95) and No. 24 in the 200 IM (2:36.11), and sophomore Kate Walker is No. 24 in the 200 free (2:21.75).

Tooele’s girls are ranked No. 9 in the medley relay (2:02.11) and 200 free relay (1:50.23). The Buffaloes are No. 13 in the 400 free relay with a seed time of 4:14.53.

Senior Harrison Stoddard will compete for the Buffaloes as the No. 13 seed in the boys’ 200 free (1:59.12) and the No. 24 seed in the 500 free (5:37.48). Senior Andrew Crane is No. 15 in the 100 breast (1:08.31) and No. 19 in the 200 IM (2:16.89). Tooele’s 200 free relay team is No. 16 in Class 4A (1:41.73), and the Buffs are No. 18 in the boys’ 400 free relay (3:52.68).

The preliminary heats will take place Friday, beginning with the girls at 8:15 a.m. The boys will begin their prelims at 12:15 p.m. On Saturday, the girls’ finals will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the boys at 12:15 p.m.