Stansbury boys, girls finish second at region meet

With less than two weeks to go before the Class 4A state cross country championships in Cedar City, the Stansbury and Tooele cross country teams are hitting their peak.

If Friday afternoon’s Region 10 championship meet at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek provided any hints, peak performance for the Stallions and Buffaloes has the potential to be pretty special.

The Stallion boys and girls each finished second to Ogden for the team region titles, with the girls placing three runners in the top-five overall and the boys placing three runners in the top-eight. The Tooele girls finished third, with one runner in the top-seven, and the Buffaloes’ boys team finished fourth.

Girls

Ogden posted a winning score of 26 to Stansbury’s 37, with the Tigers placing all five of their scoring runners in the top nine and six in the top-10.

Ogden’s Tate Beasley was the overall region champion, beating teammate Sasha Willie by 14.3 seconds with her time of 19 minutes, 38.2 seconds. Stansbury’s Eliza Beazer finished third in 20:05.9, followed by teammates Erin Allen (20:11.5) and Nicole Payne (20:14.3). Tatelyn Larsen (11th, 20:55.6) and Brooke Call (14th, 21:09.9) were the Stallions’ other scoring runners, with Elena Allen (15th, 21:16.7) and Jessica Beazer (17th, 21:47.7) close behind.

Holly Johansen was Tooele’s top runner, crossing the line seventh in 20:22.4. Grace Jenkins was 13th in 21:09.9, followed by Hannah Prusse (19th, 21:57.0), Jennifer Thomas (21st, 22:04.2) and Keira Stewart (24th, 22:31.7) to give the Buffs a team score of 84 points. Rebekah Medley (28th, 22:49.6) and Joscelyn McAllister (30th, 22:57.4) rounded out Tooele’s effort.

Uintah was fourth with 108 points, followed by Juan Diego (145) and Cedar Valley (166). Ben Lomond had just one runner in the field and didn’t record a team score.

Boys

Ogden’s boys finished with the same 26-point total as their female counterparts, with Jack Blodgett winning the individual title with a time of 15:49.8. Stansbury’s Jacob Simper edged Ogden’s Coby Wight for second place by four-tenths of a second with his time of 16:03.1, and the Stallions’ Tyler Seeley was fourth in 16:14.3. Oliver Sill was eighth in 16:33.8 for Stansbury.

Noah Hales was 12th in 16:47.2 and Wyatt Gleed was 15th in 16:56.6 to give Stansbury a total of 41 points. Sam Russell (25th, 17:32.6) and Charlie Cook (26th, 17:36.1) were the Stallions’ other finishers.

Parker Hansen was Tooele’s top runner, finishing 13th in 16:53.2 — eight-tenths ahead of teammate K Stoddard in 14th place. Joseph Wilkins was 18th in 17:22.3, and Garrett Lawton (20th, 17:23.8) and Carter Clayton (28th, 17:51.3) gave the Buffs 93 points — 10 points behind third-place Cedar Valley. Joel Brown (41st, 18:44.3) and Jack Wexels (42nd, 18:46.2) also represented Tooele.

The Class 4A state cross country meet will be contested Oct. 21 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, having been moved from its traditional venue at Sugar House Park and Highland High School because of COVID-19 restrictions in Salt Lake City.