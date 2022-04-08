Stansbury boys soccer downs Tooele 2-0

With Tooele and Stansbury deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in a match between top Region 7 teams, the Stallions broke the ice with a goal midway through the second half, and then added another goal in the final 2 minutes of the match to prevail 2-0 against their rivals.

Stansbury scored on a play it had worked on earlier in the season. Coach Jacob Jones said the team discussed working the ball up the middle more in the second half because Tooele had shut them down on the outside.

“We had talked a lot about finding that extra pass to an open player, finding someone that is a little more free, with a higher chance of getting a cleaner shot,” Jones said. “Wyatt Barry found Archer (Loertscher) right where we had talked about having someone and he was able to put it away.”

Tayson Alder scored the second goal for the Stallions on an assist from Abram Magleby.

“Abram did a fantastic job in winning the ball back and finding Tayson at the penalty spot for a nice shot,” the coach said.

Both coaches said they were impressed with the fan support for the rivalry game.

“It was great to have so many loud and rambunctious fans,” Jones said.

Hillcrest plays at Tooele and Stansbury is tat Payson on Wednesday, April 13.

For more quotes and game notes see Wednesday’s Transcript-Bulletin.

mwatsontooeletranscript.com