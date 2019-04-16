Stansbury boys win title at Taylorsville Invite

The Stansbury boys track and field team won four event titles on its way to a first-place team finish at the Taylorsville Invite on Saturday, finishing nearly 65 points ahead of second-place Murray.

SHS senior Silas Young won the boys’ 200-meter dash in a season-best time of 22.26 seconds, and ran the anchor leg of the Stallions’ victorious 4×100-meter relay (43.08) with Brenden VanCooney, Jet Richins and Xander Littlefield. Carson Belnap, VanCooney, Josh Oblad and Littlefield teamed up to win the 4×400 in 3:27.60 for the Stallions, and Jared Brown won the shot put title with a personal-best mark of 52 feet, 0 inches.

Young ran second in the 100 with a personal record of 10.98 seconds. Oblad was second in the 3,200-meter run with a season-best time of 9:50.48, and Brown finished second in the discus with a toss of 141-3. Chandler White was second in the javelin, setting a new PR with a mark of 146-4.

Third-place finishers included Richins in the 200 (PR of 22.99), Littlefield in the 400 (season-best 51.07), Tyler Seeley in the 1,600 (PR of 4:40.46), Belnap in the 3,200 (PR of 9:55.20) and the Stallions’ “B” team in the 4×400 relay (3:44.41). Finishing fourth were VanCooney in the 400 (PR of 51.33), Trevor Jensen in the 1,600 (PR of 4:41.49) and Jay Mackay in the javelin (133-3). Miles Howa (PR of 44.34 in the 300 hurdles) and Dillon Carpenter (PR of 40-11 in the shot put) each finished fifth, and Talmage Ricks (PR of 2:05.95 in the 800), Kaleb Griffeth (PR of 18.12 in the 110 hurdles) and Riley Newmeyer (121-10 in the javelin) each finished sixth.

Matthew Topham finished seventh in the high jump with a PR of 5-6. Ricks was eighth in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 4:46.04, and Jeremy Ruebush was eighth in the 3,200 with a PR of 10:36.08. Griffeth was eighth in the 300 hurdles (PR of 45.45).

Dugway finished eighth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:49.00, and Seth Ryan finished eighth for the Mustangs in the high jump with a mark of 5-4.

The Stansbury girls finished fifth at the meet, led by three second-place finishes. Aubree Cheney set a new PR in the 200 (25.95), and the Stallions also were second in the 4×100 (51.95) and 4×400 (4:22.55) relays. Cheney was third in the 800 with a PR of 2:24.77 and Kayla Alvey was third in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 48.97. Alvey added a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.99.

Jadyn Gagnier (PR of 26.95 in the 200) and Brooke Call (PR of 12:40.85 in the 3,200) each finished sixth, and Olivia Conkle was seventh in the high jump with a PR of 4-6. Tifa Kioa was eighth in the discus (86-10) and javelin (72-6), and Samantha Coleman was eighth in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 52.21.

Wendover’s girls were led by Alana Henderson, who finished 10th in the 100 (PR of 13.70) and the 400 (1:04.22).