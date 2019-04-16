Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Stansbury’s Kayla Alvey runs in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles during the Tooele County Schools Invitational earlier this month at Tooele High School. Alvey finished third in the event at the Taylorsville Invite this week and added a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

April 16, 2019
Stansbury boys win title at Taylorsville Invite

The Stansbury boys track and field team won four event titles on its way to a first-place team finish at the Taylorsville Invite on Saturday, finishing nearly 65 points ahead of second-place Murray.

SHS senior Silas Young won the boys’ 200-meter dash in a season-best time of 22.26 seconds, and ran the anchor leg of the Stallions’ victorious 4×100-meter relay (43.08) with Brenden VanCooney, Jet Richins and Xander Littlefield. Carson Belnap, VanCooney, Josh Oblad and Littlefield teamed up to win the 4×400 in 3:27.60 for the Stallions, and Jared Brown won the shot put title with a personal-best mark of 52 feet, 0 inches.

Young ran second in the 100 with a personal record of 10.98 seconds. Oblad was second in the 3,200-meter run with a season-best time of 9:50.48, and Brown finished second in the discus with a toss of 141-3. Chandler White was second in the javelin, setting a new PR with a mark of 146-4.

Third-place finishers included Richins in the 200 (PR of 22.99), Littlefield in the 400 (season-best 51.07), Tyler Seeley in the 1,600 (PR of 4:40.46), Belnap in the 3,200 (PR of 9:55.20) and the Stallions’ “B” team in the 4×400 relay (3:44.41). Finishing fourth were VanCooney in the 400 (PR of 51.33), Trevor Jensen in the 1,600 (PR of 4:41.49) and Jay Mackay in the javelin (133-3). Miles Howa (PR of 44.34 in the 300 hurdles) and Dillon Carpenter (PR of 40-11 in the shot put) each finished fifth, and Talmage Ricks (PR of 2:05.95 in the 800), Kaleb Griffeth (PR of 18.12 in the 110 hurdles) and Riley Newmeyer (121-10 in the javelin) each finished sixth.

Matthew Topham finished seventh in the high jump with a PR of 5-6. Ricks was eighth in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 4:46.04, and Jeremy Ruebush was eighth in the 3,200 with a PR of 10:36.08. Griffeth was eighth in the 300 hurdles (PR of 45.45).

Dugway finished eighth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:49.00, and Seth Ryan finished eighth for the Mustangs in the high jump with a mark of 5-4.

The Stansbury girls finished fifth at the meet, led by three second-place finishes. Aubree Cheney set a new PR in the 200 (25.95), and the Stallions also were second in the 4×100 (51.95) and 4×400 (4:22.55) relays. Cheney was third in the 800 with a PR of 2:24.77 and Kayla Alvey was third in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 48.97. Alvey added a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.99.

Jadyn Gagnier (PR of 26.95 in the 200) and Brooke Call (PR of 12:40.85 in the 3,200) each finished sixth, and Olivia Conkle was seventh in the high jump with a PR of 4-6. Tifa Kioa was eighth in the discus (86-10) and javelin (72-6), and Samantha Coleman was eighth in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 52.21.

Wendover’s girls were led by Alana Henderson, who finished 10th in the 100 (PR of 13.70) and the 400 (1:04.22).

 

