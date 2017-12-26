Stansbury boys XC coach honored as state’s best

Stansbury boys cross-country coach Randy Quarez, girls coach Steve Allen and assistant coach Gary Lund have built the Stallions’ program from the ground up, starting when Stansbury High opened in 2009.

In 2015, the Stansbury girls team won its first state championship. This past fall, the boys team got one of its own.

As a result, Quarez has been rewarded for his work, being named Utah’s Coach of the Year for boys cross country — though he said it has truly been a team effort.

“In the beginning, Coach Lund and I were at Tooele for eight years together, and Coach Allen was at Grantsville, so we were all rivals at one point. When Stansbury opened, the three of us assigned to Stansbury, and we’ve been here ever since,” Quarez said. “ Coaching between the three of us goes way back. Even though I was nominated because I’m officially the boys head coach — any time Coach Allen, Lund or myself gets an award, it’s basically all three of us. I was awarded the Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year, but it’s all three of us.”

It wasn’t just that the Stallions won the state title this fall that impressed Quarez’s fellow coaches. It was the way they won. None of Stansbury’s five scoring runners finished in the top-10 overall — sophomore Josh Oblad was the Stallions’ top finisher in 12th place. But the other four Stallions came in quick succession, as seniors Dylan Bryant, Scott Ruebush, Richard Beazer and Josh Wintch all finished within 17 seconds of Oblad crossing the line.

“It’s an honor, but at the same time, it’s humbling,” Quarez said. “There’s a lot of coaches around the state who are just as deserving or more deserving (of the award). All the other coaches I’m friends with have been very complimentary when they’ve found out. Their comments have been, ‘it’s well-deserved,’ and it’s nice to get those comments from your peers.

“We’re proud of the kids — they’re the ones that ran the race and we give them the accolades,” he added. “We are there behind them, pushing them and encouraging them. They’re the ones that won state — we get to ride along on their coattails and say we were a part of it. They’re the ones who actually did the work.”

Having been at Stansbury for eight seasons, Quarez said it has been exciting to see how much the program has grown over the years to become one of Utah’s premier cross-country teams.

“It’s come a long way,” he said. “Every year, it seems like we’ve been able to compete with the top teams in the state, but when we improve, they improve. Slowly, that gap has been decreasing the top teams and us, and we feel like we’re able to compete year in and year out, not only with the top teams in our classification, but the top teams in the state. It’s always exciting to be in the mix every year and knowing that the tradition has been established.”

That tradition couldn’t have been established without the support of the athletes, their parents and the community, Quarez added.

“We’ve got great runners out here with great programs at all the schools, and the Tooele Running Club is a good example with more people getting out and getting active,” he said. “I also want to give a big shout-out to our spouses. We could not do this without their support. It takes a lot of time and effort being put into a program to have it be successful.

“We’ve been blessed with amazing kids and great support from parents. Without that, we couldn’t do what we do. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we’ve had a lot of support to have the success that we’ve had.”