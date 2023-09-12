After a sluggish start to their home game Friday night, the Stansbury Stallions overwhelmed the visiting Jordan High Beetdiggers to earn their third win of the season and second in Region 10 of the 4A classification

Penalties and turnovers kept things close in the first quarter, as both Stansbury and Jordan stalled right out of the gate. Despite several promising drives, the Stallions could only scrounge together a field goal to go up three points heading into the next frame.

Head Coach Eric Alder felt the opening 12 minutes went a little slower than he would have liked, or expected. While defensively the players held Jordan to just a single field goal in the first, he said the team did not execute well.

“We were off on some throws,” he said. “The run game wasn’t established yet and we were trying to give them a lot of looks.

“We just didn’t get things going until the second quarter.”

The Stallions team flipped the script from then on, however, as their offense put up 21 points in the second quarter alone. Three rushing touchdowns by running back Tyson Ferry widened the lead to four scores. With a 24-0 deficit, Jordan saw their comeback chances unravel during the remainder of regulation.

Taking their significant lead out of the half, Stallions quarterback Coleman Dearden ran in a touchdown of his own to extend the lead to 31 points. From there, the team coasted for the rest of the third and fourth quarters, after another Ferry rushing touchdown and a 35-yard field goal wrapped up the team’s scoring at 40 points.

In the latter stages, Jordan avoided the shutout by putting up eight points before falling 40-8. An accelerated clock, due to the mercy rule, sped up Stansbury’s win and brought their overall record to 3-2 on the season.

Over the course of the game, especially in the middle two frames, the Stallions’ defense was smothering and set up the offense with great field position to pile on points.

Of the four touchdowns in the second, three were punched in from eight yards or shorter. Ferry, who finished the game with 134 total yards, scored three touchdowns on the ground then later added a 31-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Players such as Bracken Matthews and Luke Daynes pressured the Beetdiggers; with Matthews forcing a fumble and Daynes sacking Jordan’s quarterback to keep the team from making any significant gains on the field.

They gave us a short field,” Alder said. “That’s going to lead to quick scores and we can do our job, offensively.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming road game against the Park City Miners, Alder said the team will have to be at their best in order to compete. Also a 2-0 record in the region, and a 5-0 record overall, the Miners are coming off a 65-7 win over the Murray Spartans.

“We’re going to have to play cleaner [and] play a solid four quarters,” Alder said. “Park City is going to be a talented, well coached team and they’re going to be physical.”