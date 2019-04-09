Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

Stansbury child doing well after tumble out of upstairs window

A 3-year-old child is back home in Stansbury Park and doing well after falling out a window Friday morning and requiring an airlift to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. 

The child was at an upstairs bedroom window, which was open but there was a screen in place, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Travis Scharmann. There was possibly a dog outside, which caused the child to lean on the screen and it popped out, sending the child falling to the driveway below. 

The parents quickly arranged for a neighbor to drive the child to the hospital, Scharmann said. Around 10:45 a.m., the neighbor, the child and his mother were pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper for speeding. 

The trooper called for an ambulance and the child was then flown by medical helicopter to  Primary Children’s Hospital, according to Scharmann. 

As a result of the tumble onto the concrete driveway, the child suffered a non-life-threatening skull fracture and rib fracture, according to Scharmann. As of Monday, the child had already returned home and was doing well.

 

