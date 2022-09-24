Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
September 24, 2022
Stansbury comes away with 46-7 homecoming victory over Cedar Valley

The Stansbury Stallions football team remained undefeated on Friday night, after pulling off a homecoming-night victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators.

Stansbury scored early after recovering a Cedar Valley fumble and driving the ball 22 yards in its first drive. A three-yard rush by running back Mateaki Helu put the Stallions up 7-0 in the opening two minutes of the game.

The Stallions capitalized on another Aviators turnover, after Cedar Valley threw an interception set up a Stansbury drive on the 21-yard line. Ezra Harris carried the ball 21-yards on the following play to increase the lead to 13-0.

Cedar Valley was held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the first half, as Stansbury added another two touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 27-0 lead into halftime.

During its first drive of the second half, Cedar Valley broke its scoreless drought with a rushing touchdown to bring the score to 27-7. Stansbury responded on the ensuing possession, as Harris punched the ball into the end zone on a 4-yard run to put the home team up 33-7 to wrap up the third quarter.

Cedar Valley was unable to build on its lone touchdown and the Stallions padded its lead in the fourth quarter by scoring 13 unanswered points. A 20-yard rushing touchdown by Harris and a 36-yard rushing touchdown by Stansbury put the game even further out of reach and Stansbury held on to  win 46-7.
With the victory, Stansbury remains undefeated and holds a 7-0 record with three games remaining in the season. Next up the Stallions host the Mountain View Bruins on Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

