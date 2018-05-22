Stansbury concert series to end season with Stereo RV of Oregon

The husband-wife duo of Myra and Gabe Gleason, also known as Stereo RV, will perform Thursday night at the Coulter House in Stansbury Park to wrap up the third season of the Stansbury Concert Series.

The series is owned and run by Scott and Sarah Rybarik.

“Sarah and I are thrilled to welcome back Stereo RV to the series,” Scott Rybarik said. “Myra and Gabe have a unique combination of powerhouse vocals, beatboxing and a lot of soul, and they provide an extraordinary experience.”

Singer Myra Gleason said her husband Gabe backs her up with his guitar and his beatboxing.

“He makes percussion sounds with his voice,” Myra said.

During the past 12 months, the Portland, Oregon, duo have performed in their home state along with appearances in California, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado, New York and Seattle.

“I met Scott (Rybarik) through a lady here in Portland who puts on house shows similar to what Scott does,” Myra said. “We’ve played in that house in Stansbury before and just love the sound. It is a listening room and that is so much better than playing in a bar or brewery with all the extra noise.”

Gabe has worked as a chef for the past several years, and Myra has worked in foster care for the past 10 years.

They will become full-time entertainers on June 10.

“We’re taking a big leap now,” Myra said. “For our first three years together, we lived in an RV just to save money so we could travel to shows. That’s why we’re Stereo RV. The stereo sound coming from two people who lived in an RV.

“We try to bring some emotional depth to the audience with our original songs,” she added. “A lot of our songs are about foster care and the emotions I have seen working with kids for almost 10 years.”

The Coulter House is located at 175 E. Highway 138 in Stansbury Park.

The concerts are not held in the new Coulter House reception hall, but in the original house that is equipped with a grand piano. Concerts can seat about 35 people.

“The sound is fabulous and we have good amplification,” Rybarik said. “We don’t want performers to wear out their voices.

“We add an intimate listening space and a great sound system for, what we believe, is one of the best concert experiences you can have anywhere,” he said.

Tickets for Thursday’s show are $12 and can be purchased at squareup.com/store/stansbury-concert-series.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Rybarik at 720-988-9828 or email stansburyconcerts@gmail.com.