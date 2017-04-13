Stansbury considers funding for SR-138 underpass

Crossing state Route 138 near the new Old Mill Elementary School remain undecided as Stansbury Park officials look for funding and community partners to make the project a reality.

The Stansbury Park Service Agency received a $200,000 grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program toward the environmental study, engineering and design of the underpass. SPSA manager Randall Jones said he has heard conflicting reports on whether using the grant for the preliminary work on the project would require it to follow stricter federal standards during construction.

The federal guidelines would also make the underpass project more expensive, according to Jones. He said he believes the underpass could be built for $300,000 to $400,000, but using federal funding could push the cost closer to $1 million.

Accepting CMAQ funds for the planning of the project could allow the service agency to pursue additional federal funding, but would likely push construction of the underpass out three to four years, Jones said.

SPSA board chairman Neil Smart said a study completed by the Utah Department of Transportation on the section of SR-138 in the area of the Benson Gristmill recommended only an at-grade crosswalk and a possible pedestrian crossing signal. Jones said the state told him the area does not have enough history of unsafe conditions — including accidents or fatalities — to require an underpass or pedestrian bridge.

If the service agency could complete the underpass for the estimated $400,000, it has the available funds to cover the cost, according to Jones. It would, however, push off other planned construction projects for the service agency, he said.

“It takes away from your proposed future pool and some other things,” Jones said. “It’s going to put that out farther.”

Jones suggested reaching out to local businesses about sponsoring some of the cost for the underpass and board member Rod Thompson asked about using impact fees from developments on the north side of SR-138 to fund some of the cost. Jones said there is an anticipated $2 million in impact fees scheduled through future development but it would be difficult to prove the underpass would qualify as providing the same level of service as required through impact fees.

Thompson also asked about trading the federal CMAQ funds for state funds to loosen the guidelines on construction, but Jones said the federal requirements would follow the CMAQ funds even when traded for state money.

Board member Mike Johnson contested the safety concerns for pedestrian crossing on SR-138 would affect the county and school district once Old Mill Elementary is completed.

“It’s a problem that needs to be solved, but in my mind it’s a problem that a number of entities need to be helping to solve, not just us,” Johnson said. “It’s a school district issue, it’s a county issue, it’s a state issue.”

Board member Gary Jensen echoed Johnson’s sentiment before the board agreed to have Jones further investigate the requirements of the federal funds before making a final decision.

“It seems to me like we’re trying to shoulder all of this when there’s other entities that need to be involved in this as well,” Jensen said.