Stansbury considers proposed master plan

Service Agency takes more citizen input on master plan for pools, parks and trails ♦

A handful of residents gave reactions and input to the proposed master plan for the Stansbury Service Agency during a public hearing at its regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday.

The master plan, assembled by MGB+A, a planning, design and landscape architecture firm from Salt Lake City, covers the current status of the parks and open space maintained by the service agency and projects over the next 20 years. The service agency board awarded a contract of $40,000 for the master plan in February 2018.

The plan was created with public input from meetings with the board, an open house and surveys.

Resident Jim Hanzelka took to the lectern Wednesday with housekeeping issues on the attached maps and questions about how the master plan would be funded. Other residents chimed in with comments and questions, many from their seats.

Hanzelka also asked about the expansive proposed boundaries in one of the maps, which would reach north to Interstate 80, south and west toward the future Midvalley Highway and east of state Route 36 across from the existing Stansbury Park. Trustee Brenda Spearman said the boundary was requested by the past Tooele County Commission.

“We’re not locked into those boundaries but those are boundaries that we have an opportunity, if a development comes in, to say whether or not we would like to service those developments and have them as part of our service boundaries,” Spearman said.

Based on the expanded boundary, the service agency provides 7.4 acres of parks for every 1,000 residents. To maintain the current level of service in 2039 based on projected growth, the service agency would need to create and maintain an additional 212 acres of parks in the next 20 years.

The service agency currently has 83.5 acres of parks.

“I think we were all in agreement that we would like to try to keep our current level of service as much as possible, which means not allowing the developers to develop large tracts of houses without any type of park or green space,” Spearman said.

Future priorities outlined in the master plan included a new, larger pool in the footprint of the current pool and tennis courts, a lake management plan and more trails with better connectivity between places of interest like parks and schools. The plan also outlined a desire to place less emphasis on mini parks in favor of larger parks.