Stansbury cross country wins Region 7 championship

After winning three of four events during the final Region 7 cross country meet on Sept. 30, Stansbury High earned the right to be called Region 7 champions.

Eight of the top ten runners of the Mens 2.95-mile junior varsity boys event hailed from Stansbury, with junior Oliver Geddes finishing first recording a 16:43-minute time in the race.

Chase Williams and Evan Reinhart finished second and third behind Geddes, with 17-minute and 17:06-minute finishes, respectively.

In the 2.95 varsity boys event, three of four Stallions finished in the top-10, as senior Paul Scown topped all runners with a 15:20-minute finish. Junior TK Munanui and sophomore JJ Allen rounded out the top 10, placing eighth and tenth.

Stansbury split the two girls categories, taking the womens 2.95-mile varsity girls event and finishing second in the junior varsity girls race behind the Tooele High Buffaloes. Sophomore Ellie Dangerfield’s 19:17-minute finish time earned her first place and four other Stallions runners placed in the top ten.

Four of Stansbury’s also finished in the top 10 of the womens junior varsity girls race, with sophomore Ameila Dimond finishing second to first-place Uintah runner Dalli Horrocks. Juniors Mercedes Pehrson, Madisyn Maez and Genna Larsen also recorded top-10 times and finished sixth, eighth and tenth respectively.

Cowboys defeats Ben Lomond in Region 13 Grantsville meet

Sophomore Isaac Nordgren recorded a 17:32-minute time to place first in the Sept. 27 Region 13 meet at the Grantsville Reservoir, helping the boys varsity cross country team win the three-mile event against the Ben Lomond Scots.

On the girls varsity side, senior Bethany Swallom finished first with a 21:52-minute time en route to the girls team topping the Scots.

Grantsville has one final meet before the Oct. 11 Region 13 championships, with the next event Oct. 5 at the Skyline Mountain Resort in Fairview.