Saturday, August 19, 2023 will mark the annual Stansbury Days Car Show, a vibrant gathering that promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and community engagement. The event will take place near the Stansbury Park Skate Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Stansbury Days Car Show is designed to cater to all age groups and different car enthusiasts, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone. Attendees can look forward to more than 50 cars to marvel at, a special drink menu from Nordic Brew Coffee, and the Thundering Throttle Event — feel the roar of the engines of all the cars.

The Stansbury Days Car Show is made possible by the support of our generous sponsors, who share our commitment to community and celebration. Sponsors include: It’s By Ky Marketing, Mill Pond Farms Events, Agent Abby Brant of Coldwell Banker Realty, Loan Officer Jay Keali’i Medeiros of Security Home Mortgage, A Soul’s Design, Crystal Float Spa, Backwood Creek Wellness, and Inner Chi Healing.

Event Organizer, Ky Tawhai, has made it her mission to support local businesses to curate trophies, swag, and other items from local businesses and would like to thank the following companies for their contributions: trophies and awards by Nash Metal & CNC, custom t-shirts by Pearl Boutique, magnets by Raven’s Buttons, and dash plaques by Somnium Racing.

Tawhai expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

“I have loved hosting this event and am so excited that it’s still growing since I started organizing it in 2019,” she said. “My favorite part is hearing everyone roll in first thing in the morning and hearing their engines rumble. It brings me a lot of joy watching as

spectators point and ‘oooh’ and ‘aaah’ at the different cars. It makes me happy to see these owners get to talk about their cars and the work they put into them. You can just see them light up when they tell you their stories and the history in their cars. This year is going to be a great one and I can’t wait to see everyone at the show!”

For more information on the car show contact Ky Tawhai at hello@stansburydayscarshow.com or (435) 882-1500